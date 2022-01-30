Bengals vs. Chiefs: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKingsJanuary 30, 2022
Bengals vs. Chiefs: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings
The AFC Championship Game should have the more intense focus on it from a daily fantasy football perspective.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are projected to score more points than the NFC Championship Game participants, and they totaled 65 points in the Week 17 clash won by the AFC North champion.
Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Ja'Marr Chase are the names high up on the marquee, but they will not be the only important contributors inside Arrowhead Stadium.
Mahomes has spread around the ball to a plethora of targets in Kansas City's first two playoff games, and Burrow has no problem relying on some players to carve apart opposing defenses.
It would not come as a shock if most DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel carry more players from the AFC Championship Game than the NFC Championship Game.
There are a high number of points expected to happen no matter which way you break down the contest.
Top Lineup Picks
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback option on Sunday's DFS slate.
Mahomes has nine touchdowns and zero interceptions in his three AFC Championship Game appearances, and he possesses the most explosive set of targets.
The quarterback, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce should form an ideal lineup stack against a Cincinnati defense that it put 31 points past in a Week 17 loss.
Kansas City's signal-caller threw for 259 yards and two scores in that contest. Those numbers are on the low side compared to what he can do in a postseason contest.
Mahomes has averaged 310.6 passing yards per game in his 10 postseason appearances. He threw for at least 290 yards in each of his three AFC Championship visits.
The Chiefs offense should play with a ton of confidence after it put up 42 points in each of the past two weeks, and it will be hard for Cincinnati to stop for even a quarter.
If you roster Mahomes, Hill and Kelce have to be added to your lineup. Each player recorded more than 100 receiving yards in last season's AFC Championship Game.
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase is the perfect high-salary piece to partner alongside a Mahomes-Hill or Mahomes-Kelce pairing.
Chase is going to receive a high volume of targets from Burrow, and there is a good chance he comes close to the 100-yard mark.
The receiver exploded for his best game of the season against Kansas City in the regular season. He caught 11 of his 12 targets for 266 yards and three scores. Big plays like that from the rookie would keep the Bengals in the contest, especially if it becomes a high-scoring affair.
Chase recorded more than 100 yards in four of his past five games, and he feels like one of the safest plays to build around in DFS contests.
Sleeper Picks
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman
Mecole Hardman could be used in an identical role to Tyreek Hill.
Hardman possesses a similar level of speed as Kansas City's top wide receiver, and he could be used to break open the Cincinnati defense on some trick plays, especially in the ground game.
The Georgia product scored a rushing touchdown in the divisional round to go along with his 57 total yards, comprising 31 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards.
Hardman will not be the first, second or third target in the Kansas City aerial attack, but he has the potential to make a few difference-making plays with his speed if he gets free.
His less-than-frequent usage should give him a smaller roster percentage than others, which could make all the difference in the money-winning positions if he scores or makes a massive impact.
Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah
C.J. Uzomah has 13 receptions in the past two weeks.
The Bengals tight end gained Burrow's trust in the pressure-packed situations, and he should be looked at on a regular basis Sunday.
Burrow can't throw all of his passes to Chase, and it would be wise to get Uzoman involved across the middle to take some pressure away from the rookie wide out.
Uzomah averaged 10.1 yards per receptions and caught six touchdowns in the regular season. He might be the best long shot to score a touchdown in the Bengals offense because of his high catch rate for a secondary target.
He played a small role in the Week 17 clash with the Chiefs, but Uzomah did catch four balls for 32 yards off six targets.
Burrow could try to exploit a potentially soft middle of the field again to get all facets of his offense working.