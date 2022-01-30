Bengals vs. Chiefs: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

1 of 2

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback option on Sunday's DFS slate.

Mahomes has nine touchdowns and zero interceptions in his three AFC Championship Game appearances, and he possesses the most explosive set of targets.

The quarterback, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce should form an ideal lineup stack against a Cincinnati defense that it put 31 points past in a Week 17 loss.

Kansas City's signal-caller threw for 259 yards and two scores in that contest. Those numbers are on the low side compared to what he can do in a postseason contest.

Mahomes has averaged 310.6 passing yards per game in his 10 postseason appearances. He threw for at least 290 yards in each of his three AFC Championship visits.

The Chiefs offense should play with a ton of confidence after it put up 42 points in each of the past two weeks, and it will be hard for Cincinnati to stop for even a quarter.

If you roster Mahomes, Hill and Kelce have to be added to your lineup. Each player recorded more than 100 receiving yards in last season's AFC Championship Game.

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase is the perfect high-salary piece to partner alongside a Mahomes-Hill or Mahomes-Kelce pairing.

Chase is going to receive a high volume of targets from Burrow, and there is a good chance he comes close to the 100-yard mark.

The receiver exploded for his best game of the season against Kansas City in the regular season. He caught 11 of his 12 targets for 266 yards and three scores. Big plays like that from the rookie would keep the Bengals in the contest, especially if it becomes a high-scoring affair.

Chase recorded more than 100 yards in four of his past five games, and he feels like one of the safest plays to build around in DFS contests.