49ers vs. Rams: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings
The daily fantasy football strategy for the NFC Championship Game has to be about the stars on the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.
Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel and Cooper Kupp have the ball in their hands so often that it makes them easy selections for any DFS lineup.
All three of those players will carry high roster percentages on Sunday's two-game slate because of their remarkably high usage rates.
Mitchell and Samuel will be vital to San Francisco's rushing attack inside SoFi Stadium. Samuel might get the edge over Mitchell as San Francisco's top DFS play because of his versatility. Kupp should be targeted by Matthew Stafford at a high rate, as he was in the Rams' first two meetings with the 49ers this season.
There are a few potential sleeper picks from the NFC Championship Game, but their impacts could be minimal because of the high volume for the stars.
Top Lineup Picks
49ers WR Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel should have one of the highest roster percentages in Sunday's daily fantasy football contests because of how often he is used inside the San Francisco offense.
Samuel had 95 and 97 receiving yards in his two regular-season meetings with the Los Angeles Rams, recording two touchdowns in each of those contests.
San Francisco's No. 1 wideout ran and caught a touchdown in the Week 10 clash at Levi's Stadium. He then threw for a score and ran in another one during the Week 18 victory.
Samuel's touchdown potential gives him the slight nod over Elijah Mitchell as the top DFS selection from the San Francisco roster. Mitchell should receive a high volume of carries, but he may not score if the 49ers dial up one or two plays for Samuel in the red zone.
The wide receiver had 10 rushes and three catches in both of the 49ers' playoff games, and he may be used in a larger role as his team attempts to advance to the Super Bowl.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp has been an automatic selection for DFS contests all season.
The Rams' top wideout won the receiving Triple Crown for the most receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches, and he has carried that form into the postseason.
Kupp caught 14 of his 18 targets in the wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He scored a touchdown in each of those victories.
The 28-year-old comes into Sunday on a four-game scoring streak and with 12 100-yard receiving games. One of those century marks came against the 49ers in Week 18.
You can't ignore Kupp's high target rate, and that should lead to a heavy DFS roster presence Sunday.
Sleeper Plays
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk
Brandon Aiyuk gets lost in the shuffle when it comes to the discussion about San Francisco's offensive weapons.
Aiyuk totaled 107 yards through the passing game in Week 18 to help the 49ers overturn their halftime deficit. San Francisco hopes it will be in a different scenario entering the second half Sunday, but Aiyuk could still play a vital role.
The Rams should put a ton of focus on defending Samuel and George Kittle since they are Jimmy Garoppolo's top two passing options. Aiyuk could sneak free in coverage for a few big gains if he is drawn into a favorable matchup in coverage.
San Francisco needs all aspects of its offense to be successful to win, and that includes Aiyuk getting a healthy dose of touches in the passing game.
Rams TE Tyler Higbee
Tyler Higbee torched the 49ers secondary in their second meeting in Week 18.
Higbee found the end zone on two occasions and caught six passes for 55 yards. He has been one of Stafford's most reliable targets outside of Kupp, and we should see him appear in red-zone situations again Sunday.
The Rams tight end has four or more catches in five of his past six games, and he scored three total touchdowns against the 49ers.
Stafford will target Kupp on a frequent basis, and Odell Beckham Jr. should get involved as well, but Higbee could be the Rams' top difference-maker in scoring situations because of how well he played against the 49ers in the regular season.