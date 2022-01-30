49ers vs. Rams: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

1 of 2

John Raoux/Associated Press

49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel should have one of the highest roster percentages in Sunday's daily fantasy football contests because of how often he is used inside the San Francisco offense.

Samuel had 95 and 97 receiving yards in his two regular-season meetings with the Los Angeles Rams, recording two touchdowns in each of those contests.

San Francisco's No. 1 wideout ran and caught a touchdown in the Week 10 clash at Levi's Stadium. He then threw for a score and ran in another one during the Week 18 victory.

Samuel's touchdown potential gives him the slight nod over Elijah Mitchell as the top DFS selection from the San Francisco roster. Mitchell should receive a high volume of carries, but he may not score if the 49ers dial up one or two plays for Samuel in the red zone.

The wide receiver had 10 rushes and three catches in both of the 49ers' playoff games, and he may be used in a larger role as his team attempts to advance to the Super Bowl.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp has been an automatic selection for DFS contests all season.

The Rams' top wideout won the receiving Triple Crown for the most receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches, and he has carried that form into the postseason.

Kupp caught 14 of his 18 targets in the wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He scored a touchdown in each of those victories.

The 28-year-old comes into Sunday on a four-game scoring streak and with 12 100-yard receiving games. One of those century marks came against the 49ers in Week 18.

You can't ignore Kupp's high target rate, and that should lead to a heavy DFS roster presence Sunday.