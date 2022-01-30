AFC Championship Game 2022: Injury Report, Predictions for Bengals vs. Chiefs

0 of 3

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

There have been instances in the past when NFL teams have overcome injuries to star players to make a deep run through the postseason. However, the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals haven't needed to do that, which is a big reason why both are in the AFC Championship Game.

For most of the campaign, the Chiefs and Bengals have stayed healthy. Many of their top players have remained on the field, and they have delivered the big performances needed to power their teams through the playoffs.

Kansas City has notched victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills this postseason, while Cincinnati has defeated the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans. Now, the Chiefs and Bengals are set to go head-to-head at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday in a rematch from Week 17 of the regular season.

Although both teams are mostly healthy, several players from each team have injury designations. Here's a look at the injury report for both the Bengals and Chiefs, followed by a prediction for how the AFC Championship Game will turn out.