NFC Championship Game 2022: 49ers vs. Rams Comments and Stat Predictions

2 of 3

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

As previously mentioned, the 49ers have won six straight against the Rams. However, L.A. coach Sean McVay doesn't believe that his San Francisco counterpart, Kyle Shanahan, has gotten into his head.

"No," McVay said, per Kirk Larrabee of 49ers WebZone. "What I do have is respect for these guys. They've done a great job."

In the Week 18 meeting, the Rams carried a 17-3 lead into halftime. However, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers mounted a second-half comeback and finished with an overtime victory. IF McVay and the Rams hope to reach the Super Bowl, they'll need to get ahead early and avoid a similar collapse.

If the 49ers can produce an early lead, they could potentially run away with this one—as they did back in Week 10.

San Francisco's ground game, led by Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel, can set the tone and control the clock. In Week 10, early L.A. mistakes—including two Matthew Stafford interceptions—led to a 14-0 San Francisco lead in the first quarter. The 49ers running game took over from there, and San Francisco ground out a 31-10 victory.

In Week 10, the 49ers rushed 44 times for 156 yards.

Of course, things were different when the matchup moved to Los Angeles in Week 18. While the Rams didn't hold a true home-field advantage—due to 49ers fans flooding the stands—they were able to gain early momentum.

The 49ers faithful did make things difficult for Los Angeles, though.

"It was a tough environment for us to communicate in, really, the whole second half," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said, per Keiana Martin of the team's official website.

Expect a similarly split crowd in Round 3, though the Rams shouldn't face the hostility they did back in the first meeting.