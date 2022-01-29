Super Bowl 2022: Matchup Predictions and Odds Ahead of Championship Round

2 of 4

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is only 26 years old. Yet, he's the veteran signal-caller in this matchup. 25-year-old Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the upstart, and he's out to take the title that Mahomes has held for the last few seasons.

Mahomes has become the new face of the NF, while the Chiefs have appeared in three consecutive AFC title games. This is where Burrow and the Bengals hope to be in the not-too-distant future.

"I'm tired of the underdog narrative," Burrow said, per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We're a really, really good team. We're here to make noise."

Noise will be a factor in Kansas City on Sunday. The Chiefs can boast of having one of the NFL's best home-field advantages, and that will make life difficult for Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals offense.

The Kansas City pass rush—led by Chris Jones, Frank Clark and Melvin Ingram—will do the same. Cincinnati's offensive line has been a liability, and Kansas City has the firepower to take advantage.

Burrow was sacked a league-high 51 times during the regular season. He was under pressure on 24.5 percent of his dropbacks in 2021 and was sacked nine times in the divisional round against the Tennessee Titans.

Still, Burrow is likely to go throw-for-throw with Mahomes on Sunday. He threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns in the regular-season meeting, which Cincinnati won on a last-second Evan McPherson field goal.

That game was in Cincinnati, though, and knocking off the Chiefs at home won't be easy. Expect a full-on shootout between these two teams with a key defensive play or quarterback error being the difference. Kansas City has been here before and will remain king of the AFC for one more year.

But don't be surprised if Burrow and the Bengals are back to stake their claim next year.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Bengals 35