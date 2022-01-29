AFC Championship Game 2022: Updated Odds, Prop Bets for Bengals vs. ChiefsJanuary 29, 2022
AFC Championship Game 2022: Updated Odds, Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes has nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions in three AFC Championship Game appearances.
The Chiefs quarterback has 25 touchdowns and five interceptions throughout his entire postseason career. He has also been fantastic with the ball over the last month, with 18 touchdowns and two picks in his last six games. Mahomes has performed at his best for the Kansas City Chiefs during the toughest parts of the NFL season.
All of those numbers point to betting the over on some of Mahomes' props for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Mahomes' success in the pocket opens up the possibility for Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to have massive afternoons as the Chiefs look to get back to the Super Bowl.
Cincinnati should not be counted out since it beat the Chiefs in Week 17, and it has a fantastic duo in Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.
The Bengals come into Arrowhead Stadium as a seven-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook as of Saturday morning. The over/under for the contest sits at 54.5 points.
Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 Passing Touchdowns
Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns in each of his AFC Championship Game appearances.
Mahomes had three scoring throws on 16 complete passes in his first venture to this part of the postseason against the New England Patriots.
He was much more effective through the air in the victories over the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills in the last two seasons.
Mahomes threw for 619 yards and six scores in the two wins that sent the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowls.
The Kansas City quarterback started this postseason with five scoring throws in the wild-card round and three touchdown passes in the divisional round.
Mahomes passed for three or more scores in six of his 10 postseason appearances, and he hit that mark on seven occasions in the regular season.
Kansas City should pass at a high rate no matter which way the game plays out, and that helps anyone who takes this prop at even money.
Travis Kelce Anytime TD Scorer (-130)
Travis Kelce comes into Sunday with a five-game scoring streak.
One of those scores came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 in one of his worst yardage performances of the regular season.
Kelce only had five catches for 25 yards, but his numbers could have been affected by a week off on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Kelce bounced back with 108 yards against Pittsburgh and 96 yards versus Buffalo in his team's two playoff triumphs.
You can target Kelce's receiving yard prop as well, but there is always a chance he stays under 75 yards and still scores.
Kelce has 11 career postseason touchdowns, and he found the end zone in four of his last five playoff contests.
The Kansas City tight end caught two touchdown passes in last year's AFC Championship Game win over the Bills. He had one in the Chiefs' first trip to this stage in the Andy Reid era versus New England three seasons ago.
Kelce is a popular target of Mahomes in the red zone, and he has a long history of scoring in the postseason. All of the factors above make him the best touchdown-scorer option on the prop bet market.
Ja'Marr Chase over 5.5 Receptions
Ja'Marr Chase has been a constant fixture inside the Cincinnati Bengals offense, but he only has six or more catches on seven occasions this season.
Cincinnati is 5-2 in the games in which Chase had six or more catches. His season high of 11 receptions came in the Week 17 win over the Chiefs.
Chase must be active in the passing game if the Bengals want to keep pace with the Chiefs in an attempt to spring an upset on Sunday.
The rookie wide receiver was targeted 12 times in Week 17. That was one of six occasions in which he had a double-digit target rate.
Chase totaled 14 receptions on 18 targets in the first two playoff rounds. He should lead the Bengals in both categories again on Sunday, and if he reaches the six-catch mark, Cincinnati could be in the best shape possible to win.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.