AFC Championship Game 2022: Updated Odds, Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Chiefs

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes has nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions in three AFC Championship Game appearances.

The Chiefs quarterback has 25 touchdowns and five interceptions throughout his entire postseason career. He has also been fantastic with the ball over the last month, with 18 touchdowns and two picks in his last six games. Mahomes has performed at his best for the Kansas City Chiefs during the toughest parts of the NFL season.

All of those numbers point to betting the over on some of Mahomes' props for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mahomes' success in the pocket opens up the possibility for Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to have massive afternoons as the Chiefs look to get back to the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati should not be counted out since it beat the Chiefs in Week 17, and it has a fantastic duo in Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

The Bengals come into Arrowhead Stadium as a seven-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook as of Saturday morning. The over/under for the contest sits at 54.5 points.