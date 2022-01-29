NFC Championship Game 2022: Updated Odds, Prop Bets for 49ers vs. Rams

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers' offense has been so effective against the Los Angeles Rams and other opponents because of how smooth their rushing attack looks.

San Francisco ran for 275 yards in its pair of playoff victories over the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

The 49ers also totaled 291 rushing yards in their two NFC West victories over the Rams in the regular season, the second of which secured their spot in the postseason.

Los Angeles has not had an answer for the 49ers rushing attack over the last three years. The 49ers own a six-game winning streak over the NFC Championship Game host.

All of that success should lead you to Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell's props for Sunday's clash at SoFi Stadium.

Samuel, Mitchell and Cooper Kupp should be some of the safest plays on the player prop market because of how often they will be used.

As of Saturday morning, the Rams were favored on the point spread by 3.5 points and the over/under sat at 46 points on DraftKings Sportsbook.