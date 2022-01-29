NFC Championship Game 2022: Updated Odds, Prop Bets for 49ers vs. RamsJanuary 29, 2022
NFC Championship Game 2022: Updated Odds, Prop Bets for 49ers vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers' offense has been so effective against the Los Angeles Rams and other opponents because of how smooth their rushing attack looks.
San Francisco ran for 275 yards in its pair of playoff victories over the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
The 49ers also totaled 291 rushing yards in their two NFC West victories over the Rams in the regular season, the second of which secured their spot in the postseason.
Los Angeles has not had an answer for the 49ers rushing attack over the last three years. The 49ers own a six-game winning streak over the NFC Championship Game host.
All of that success should lead you to Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell's props for Sunday's clash at SoFi Stadium.
Samuel, Mitchell and Cooper Kupp should be some of the safest plays on the player prop market because of how often they will be used.
As of Saturday morning, the Rams were favored on the point spread by 3.5 points and the over/under sat at 46 points on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Elijah Mitchell over 68.5 Rushing Yards
Elijah Mitchell's success throughout the season has made San Francisco's rushing attack as effective as it ever has been under Kyle Shanahan.
Mitchell ran for 91 yards in the first meeting with Los Angeles in Week 10, and then he totaled 85 yards on the ground in the playoff-clinching Week 18 victory.
The rookie running back was given 20 or more carries in all but one of his starts dating back to Week 10. He had 17 carries in the divisional round.
Mitchell averaged over three yards per carry in each of those contests. That is a terrific sign for anyone taking the over on his rushing-yard prop.
Mitchell achieved success in previous meetings with the Rams, and he typically does not lose yardage on his high volume of carries, a number that is not affected by Deebo Samuel's growing influence in the ground attack.
The first-year back should have every opportunity to run for at least 70 yards, and the chances of his over hitting get higher if the 49ers are ahead in the second half.
San Francisco will not stray from its game plan, but if it is leading in the second half, there is a good chance it bleeds clock with a few long drives led by Mitchell.
Deebo Samuel Anytime TD Scorer (-110)
Deebo Samuel ran and threw for a touchdown in the Week 18 come-from-behind win at SoFi Stadium.
San Francisco's top offensive weapon caught four balls for 95 yards in that contest as well.
Samuel will be used at a high volume, and he should be one of the team's top assets inside the red zone.
The third-year player had eight touchdown rushes and six scoring catches during the regular season, and he found the end zone on a rush in the wild-card round.
Mitchell and George Kittle are solid options for touchdown props as well, but Samuel is going to have the ball in his hands as much as San Francisco can feed him on Sunday.
The chances of Samuel finding the end zone are high based on his usual output and the three touchdowns he scored in the regular season against the Rams.
The 49ers need Samuel to be effective in all aspects of the offense to advance to the Super Bowl, and he has proved to be a tough player for the Rams defense to handle.
Cooper Kupp over 101.5 Receiving Yards
Cooper Kupp's player props have been astronomically high compared to the rest of the top wide receivers across the NFL this season.
Kupp's receiving yard prop is set above 100 yards because of how often he is used by Matthew Stafford in the Rams passing game.
The receiving yard prop is the best way to bet on Kupp because of the lower odds attached at -115. He is -150 to score a touchdown, and his over 7.5 receptions prop sits at -145.
Kupp totaled 240 receiving yards in his two regular-season meetings with the 49ers. He had 118 yards in the Week 18 clash inside his home stadium.
Kupp was targeted on 20 occasions in those two games, and he is coming off a nine-catch, 183-yard performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Like Samuel, the Rams need Kupp to be at his best to land a spot in the Super Bowl. If the Rams win, Kupp will likely fly past his receiving yard prop. He could even do that in a loss, especially if the Rams attempt to play catch up in the second half.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.