Bengals vs. Chiefs: Top Fantasy Bets, Predictions for 2022 AFC Championship

Bengals vs. Chiefs: Top Fantasy Bets, Predictions for 2022 AFC ChampionshipJanuary 29, 2022
For many of the players on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster, the AFC Championship Game experience will be nothing new. On Sunday, the Chiefs will be making their fourth consecutive appearance in the contest and will be seeking their third straight trip to the Super Bowl.
However, this will be new for the Cincinnati Bengals, who hadn't made it to the AFC Championship Game since the 1988 season. Their roster features a lot of young players who will be playing in the biggest game of their NFL careers thus far.
The Chiefs and Bengals will be facing off at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, but we already have an idea of what to expect, considering these two teams played there in Week 17 of the regular season. In that matchup, Cincinnati pulled out a 34-31 win on Evan McPherson's 20-yard field goal as time expired.
Will the AFC Championship Game be another high-scoring matchup between these two teams? What should we expect from the star players on both sides?
Here are some of the top fantasy prop bets (via DraftKings Sportsbook) to make for the AFC Championship Game.
Kelce Will Score Multiple Touchdowns to Extend TD Streak
Travis Kelce has been on a tear of late and is a primary reason why the Chiefs are back in the AFC Championship Game. The tight end scored four touchdowns over his final three regular-season games, and he's gotten into the end zone once in each of Kansas City's first two playoff contests.
Because Kelce has been scoring TDs so frequently, the odds of him getting into the end zone at some point during the AFC Championship Game are high (-130; bet $130 to win $100). So if you want to make a bit more money on a Kelce prop bet, it may be worth betting on him to score multiple TDs vs. the Bengals.
The odds for Kelce scoring two touchdowns on Sunday are at +400 (bet $100 to win $400). But this matchup should feature plenty of offense, and when the Chiefs' passing attack gets going, you can be sure that Kelce will get the ball in his hands quite a bit.
Over Kansas City's first two postseason wins, Kelce has 13 catches for 204 yards and has been targeted 16 times. Expect him to be the Chiefs' top receiving option again while extending his TD streak to six games and getting into the end zone more than once.
Prediction: Kelce scores at least two touchdowns (+400)
Burrow Will Have Another Big Passing Day Against Chiefs
In his second NFL season, Joe Burrow has powered the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game. And with one more win, they'll be in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season. If they're going to get there, they'll likely need another big game from Burrow.
Over his past four games, Burrow has passed for at least 348 yards three times. That includes in Week 17 against the Chiefs when he threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns. Last week, he had 348 passing yards in a divisional-round victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Kansas City will be putting up a lot of offense this week, so Cincinnati will need Burrow to air it out to maintain that pace. That's why it'll be smart to take the over on Burrow's passing yards total with the line set at 286.5 and the odds at -115.
It should be a safe bet and may be something you want to consider including in a parlay with some other props, because Burrow should have no trouble exceeding that total again this week.
Prediction: Burrow passes for more than 286.5 yards (-115)
Mahomes Will Throw at Least 3 More TD Passes
Patrick Mahomes had multiple touchdown passes in each of his final five regular-season games, but he's taken his game to another level since the playoffs began, which should come as no surprise. Over the Chiefs' first two postseason wins, he has passed for 782 yards, eight touchdowns and only one interception.
Mahomes has at least three TD passes in four of his past six games, including both of Kansas City's playoff victories. And whether or not the Chiefs beat the Bengals on Sunday, there's a good chance that Mahomes will have more success through the air and will be Kansas City's top offensive player.
The odds for Mahomes throwing three or more touchdown passes in the AFC Championship Game are at +100, which should be a good opportunity for bettors to double their money. Mahomes has reached that number each of the past two weeks, and there's no reason to think he won't do so again in a high-scoring matchup against Cincinnati.
Count on Mahomes to connect with his receivers for at least three touchdown passes. And it's quite possible that he could have a late TD throw that either keeps the Chiefs in the game or wins it for them, as he's proved to come through in key moments during the playoffs in the past.
Prediction: Mahomes throws more than 2.5 TD passes (+100)
