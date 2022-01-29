Bengals vs. Chiefs: Top Fantasy Bets, Predictions for 2022 AFC Championship

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

For many of the players on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster, the AFC Championship Game experience will be nothing new. On Sunday, the Chiefs will be making their fourth consecutive appearance in the contest and will be seeking their third straight trip to the Super Bowl.

However, this will be new for the Cincinnati Bengals, who hadn't made it to the AFC Championship Game since the 1988 season. Their roster features a lot of young players who will be playing in the biggest game of their NFL careers thus far.

The Chiefs and Bengals will be facing off at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, but we already have an idea of what to expect, considering these two teams played there in Week 17 of the regular season. In that matchup, Cincinnati pulled out a 34-31 win on Evan McPherson's 20-yard field goal as time expired.

Will the AFC Championship Game be another high-scoring matchup between these two teams? What should we expect from the star players on both sides?

Here are some of the top fantasy prop bets (via DraftKings Sportsbook) to make for the AFC Championship Game.