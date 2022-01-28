AEW Rampage Beach Break Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Caster mentioned Moxley's wife in his usual pre-match rap, so the former AEW champion was immediately in a bad mood as soon as the bell rang.

He cornered Bowens for some stiff right hands to the face to take control. He slapped Bowens in the back a few times before taking him out of the ring to throw him into the barricade.

Bowens yanked Moxley into the ring post to turn the tide in his favor. He hit several strikes and a side Russian leg sweep for a two-count. When he attempted a suplex, Mox countered and dropped him on his back.

We returned from a break to see Bowens hit a superplex. Moxley backdropped Bowens onto his partner before he took Caster out with a suicide dive. As he got back into the ring, Bowens caught him with a DDT for a two-count.

They kept upping the level of aggression as they built to the finish. As Bowens tried to use a chain as a weapon, Moxley caught him with a cutter out of nowhere. He took out Caster before hitting Bowens with the Paradigm Shift for the win.

Grade: B+

Analysis

This might have been the best pre-match rap Caster has ever delivered. It was funny and insulting in the right way without being too controversial for the network executives.

Both competitors looked fired up for this match. For Bowens, this was one of his biggest singles matches since joining AEW. You could tell he was taking this seriously.

Moxley had good energy and appears to be right back in the groove after his hiatus. This match isn't a five-star classic or anything like that, but it was a fun, energetic encounter between two talented performers. They didn't make any big mistakes and sold well for each other. The final few minutes were definitely the best part.