8 NHL Prospects to Watch at the 2022 Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are exciting for many reasons, with the biggest being that it represents the pinnacle of international ice hockey.

The 2022 women's tournament, which begins February 3, is slated to showcase as much talent as it ever has. Team USA, in particular, will be led by household names such as Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Brianna Decker.

NHLers will not be traveling to Beijing, though, once again leaving the tournament without the world's top men's players.

There's no getting around what a massive buzzkill it presents, but that doesn't leave the tournament without intrigue. Countries had to get creative in filling out rosters with the best remaining talent not currently obligated to the NHL.

As a result, some of the top prospects around the world will get a chance to play on a massive stage and show themselves at a level that will still be unlike what many have experienced before. It's a huge test that will indicate where they are in their development and what the future might hold.

Here are eight NHL prospects to watch at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.