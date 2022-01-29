49ers vs. Rams: Top Fantasy Bets, Predictions for 2022 NFC Championship

1 of 4

Date: Sunday, January 30

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports app

Line: Rams -3.5

Over/Under: 45.5

This marks the third time the Rams and 49ers will face off this season. While the rivalry has recently favored San Francisco, it would be foolish to assume that trend will carry over into the NFC title game.

Since the AFL, NFL merger in 1970, teams that have swept their division rival in the regular season have gone 14-8 in third, postseason meetings. However, this marks only the fifth time in which the regular-season-winner is on the road for Round 3, and in the previous four, the road teams are 2-2.

If San Francisco is going to make it three in a row, it will need mistake-free football from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. That's a tall order, even if the 49ers believe in their signal-caller.

"Jimmy is one of the main reasons we're here," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, per Cam Inman of The Mercury News.

The Rams pass rush, led by Aaron Donald and Von Miller, can force quarterbacks into mistakes, and Garoppolo has been prone to them. He's thrown six interceptions in his last four games and fumbled once—though the 49ers retained possession.

In the last meeting, the Rams carried a 17-3 lead into halftime but collapsed in the second half. Expect a late Garoppolo mistake to prevent that from happening a second time, while Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the rest of the Rams offense do just enough to maintain a lead to the final whistle.

This game may not be a full-blown shootout, but expect a nail-biter that goes to the team with the fewest miscues.

Prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 25

*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook