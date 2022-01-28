Fantasy Football 2022: Daily Fantasy Advice for Championship Games

Fantasy Football 2022: Daily Fantasy Advice for Championship GamesJanuary 28, 2022
The San Francisco 49ers ran for 291 yards in their two regular-season victories over the Los Angeles Rams.
The Niners should employ a similar approach in the NFC Championship Game as it looks to get back to the Super Bowl for the second time in five years.
Kyle Shanahan's team has a six-game winning streak over Sean McVay's Rams, and if it follows his typical game plan to success, the road team could come out on top.
San Francisco's rushing strategy can be taken advantage of in daily fantasy football contests for Championship Sunday.
Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel could be two of the most rostered players in DFS contests because of how often the 49ers will call on them.
The Kansas City Chiefs also have an offensive formula that has worked on multiple occasions in the postseason.
The combination of Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce typically forms one of the best lineup stacks, and they could help you finish inside the prize-winning positions Sunday.
Throw Trust Behind San Francisco's Rushing Attack
Throwing trust in the San Francisco rushing attack has been one of the most reliable daily fantasy strategies this season. San Francisco ran for over 100 yards in 15 of its 19 games.
In Week 10, Elijah Mitchell carried the ball on 27 occasions for 91 yards. Deebo Samuel totaled 36 yards on five runs and a score in that 31-10 victory.
Mitchell and Samuel combined for 130 rushing yards in the come-from-behind win over the Rams in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium.
San Francisco's No. 1 running back and top wide receiver should receive more high volume in the ground game Sunday.
Samuel will be utilized in some capacity in the passing game as well, and that makes him one of the most intriguing DFS players.
If San Francisco once again achieves success on the ground, it will return to SoFi in two weeks for the Super Bowl.
Run It Back with a Kansas City Lineup Stack
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill have formed one of the best DFS lineup stacks all season.
Mahomes is coming off a 378-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Buffalo Bills, and he could post similar totals against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Kansas City quarterback has nine touchdowns and zero interceptions in his three previous AFC Championship Games, averaging 304.7 yards. That should be a good sign for his performance against the Bengals.
Hill and Kelce were responsible for 290 of the 325 yards Mahomes earned through the air in last season's AFC Championship Game.
Two seasons ago, Hill caught a pair of touchdowns in the AFC title game win over the Tennessee Titans.
Other Kansas City receiving targets could be used to finish off the lineup stack, but Hill and Kelce should be added with Mahomes because of their previous production at this stage of the postseason.
Show Faith in Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow might have the edge over Matthew Stafford as the No. 2 DFS quarterback on Sunday's slate.
Burrow threw for 446 yards and four scores against Kansas City in Week 17, so you could make an argument that the Bengals can compete with the Chiefs.
The second-year quarterback could take advantage of the same defense that gave up 422 total yards in the divisional round.
Kansas City's defense allowed over 400 total yards on eight occasions this season. That is a contrast from the two 400-yard concessions by the San Francisco 49ers.
San Francisco's defense could have more success against Matthew Stafford after holding him to 427 yards in their series this season, and that may lead you away from the Rams quarterback as a secondary option to Mahomes at quarterback.
If you start Burrow, a stack with Ja'Marr Chase and one of Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and C.J. Uzomah should be used to maximize his DFS value.