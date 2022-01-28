Fantasy Football 2022: Daily Fantasy Advice for Championship Games

0 of 3

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers ran for 291 yards in their two regular-season victories over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Niners should employ a similar approach in the NFC Championship Game as it looks to get back to the Super Bowl for the second time in five years.

Kyle Shanahan's team has a six-game winning streak over Sean McVay's Rams, and if it follows his typical game plan to success, the road team could come out on top.

San Francisco's rushing strategy can be taken advantage of in daily fantasy football contests for Championship Sunday.

Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel could be two of the most rostered players in DFS contests because of how often the 49ers will call on them.

The Kansas City Chiefs also have an offensive formula that has worked on multiple occasions in the postseason.

The combination of Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce typically forms one of the best lineup stacks, and they could help you finish inside the prize-winning positions Sunday.