Saints, Packers and 5 Other NFL Teams Facing Difficult 2022 Offseasons

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

For some, the 2022 NFL offseason is a great source of hope. For others, like the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, it's simply about navigating rough waters.

Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers can be excited about the massive amounts of money they have to spend. All three clubs experienced some level of success this year with quarterbacks on rookie contracts, and all three have at least $58 million to spend, per Spotrac.

Then there are teams flush with draft capital. The Eagles, Giants, Lions and Jets all have multiple first-round picks. They can get excited about the prospect of bringing in two blue-chip players.

Then there are the Saints, Packers and other have-nots of the world when it comes to resources. Whether it's a messy cap situation, a lack of draft capital, a potential exodus of talent or a combination of the three, these teams are in for a tough offseason.