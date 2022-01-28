49ers vs. Rams: Updated Odds, Predictions for NFC Championship Game 2022

2 of 3

On paper, the Rams have the better roster.

Matthew Stafford has a more electric arm than Jimmy Garoppolo. The pass-catching tandem of Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. probably trumps any iteration of Deebo Samuel and insert-49ers-receiver-here. L.A. has three dynamic pass-rushers (Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd) to San Francisco's two (Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead).

Of course, the Rams looked better on paper in the previous two matchups, too, and still couldn't keep up with the 49ers. San Francisco enjoyed a 31-10 blowout in the first meeting, and while it had to rally back from a 17-0 deficit in the second, it had a 449-265 advantage in total yards.

How did that happen? Well, the 49ers controlled the battle of the trenches and pressured Stafford into more mistakes (seven sacks, four interceptions) than Garoppolo committed (four and two). They also dominated the ground game (75 carries for 291 yards and two scores to 37 for 116 and zero).

More than anything, though, they weaponized Samuel as the ultimate difference-maker. In the first matchup, he had five receptions for 97 yards and a score, plus five carries for 36 yards and a touchdown. In the second, he had eight carries for 45 yards, four receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns: one receiving, one passing.

The 49ers want to turn this into a low-possession, run-heavy affair. If they do that, then the combination of their surging defense and the apparently unstoppable Samuel could lock up yet another win in this rivalry. But if Stafford, Kupp and Beckham get cooking, they can force the 49ers to lean heavier on Garoppolo than they'd like and potentially break open this game.