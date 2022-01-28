Top Trades, Landing Spots for Seattle Kraken Captain Mark Giordano

0 of 6

Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Actual difference-makers are a rare commodity at the NHL trade deadline. Some years, the crop of players available is headlined by a depth defenseman or a third-line center. That won't be the case in 2021-22, as there are a few skaters who could make a major impact.

Perhaps the gem of this season's deadline is Mark Giordano. For any contending team looking to shore things up in their own end and in transition, the Seattle Kraken defenseman has to be a primary target.

The asking price on him will certainly be high. Kraken general manager Ron Francis needs to leverage his assets to continue building Seattle toward contention, and maximizing the return for Giordano is crucial for the organization's future.

Still, the veteran defender is the kind of skater who could put a team over the top. If a rival GM thinks his team is one defenseman away from making a real run, is a first-round pick, third-round selection and a mid-level prospect too much to trade away?

Probably not. Not if the hope is that the deal leads to a new banner in the rafters and a parade this summer.

There are a few teams that could use Giordano's skill set and leadership. Here's where we think he could end up ahead of the March 21 trade deadline.