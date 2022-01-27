NHL Power Rankings: Avs, Hurricanes Stay at the Top; Penguins Rise into Top 5

0 of 6

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Once is a fluke. Twice is a coincidence. Three times is a trend.

And to consider the Colorado Avalanche's recent trend as anything but superb would be inaccurate.

No NHL team has won more games this season. No NHL team is riding an eight-game win streak. And no team has gone since early November since last losing on home ice.

Put it all together, and it spells a second straight week in the B/R weekly Power Rankings penthouse for Jared Bednar's club, which is 19-2-1 on home ice and hasn't at Ball Arena since November 3.

Colorado swept first-place votes on the panel to outdistance a top five that also included the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Avalanche, Hurricanes, Panthers and Lightning have spent at least a week atop the rankings, but the Penguins cracked the top five for the first time after skipping up three positions.

Read on to see how the remaining spots were filled, and feel free to drop a note or two in the comments section to let our puck heads know where they got it right, and perhaps otherwise.

Editor's note: Votes were recorded before Wednesday night's games.