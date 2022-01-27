NFL Teams That Could Fall Off a Cliff in 2022

1 of 5

The Arizona Cardinals, at one point, appeared to be the best team in the NFL. They sat at 10-2 after Week 13 and seemed to have a legitimate chance of earning the NFC's No. 1 seed. However, the Cardinals went 1-4 down the stretch and finished as a wild-card team—and were blown out in the opening round.

Now, coach Kliff Kingsbury's propensity for late-season collapses is well-documented. Arizona also didn't have star receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee) late in the year. However, there was more at play than those two factors. Teams figured out how to best defend quarterback Kyler Murray and how to scheme against Kingsbury's play-calling.

These trends could continue into 2022, preventing a hot start from preceding any late collapse. An unfavorable cap situation—Arizona is projected to have only $7.9 million in space—and some key impending free agents aren't going to help matters.

Pass-rusher Chandler Jones, wideout A.J. Green, tight end Zach Ertz, running back James Conner, running back Chase Edmonds and receiver Christian Kirk are among the notable 2021 contributors who could be gone next season.

On top of everything is the fact that Kingsbury will be on the hot seat. He's gone 24-24-1 with no playoff wins, and Arizona has a history of coaching turnover. As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk pointed out, the franchise has been around for more than a century, but no coach has lasted more than six seasons.

Kinsbury's uncertain future will put pressure on the coach and perhaps his players.

Hopkins will be 30 years old when next season starts. Pass-rusher J.J. Watt will be 33. There's virtually no chance Arizona can bring back all of its key free agents. This means the Cardinals will be older at some critical positions and likely less talented at others.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams—who are set to face off in the NFC Championship Game—will still be formidable.

All of this suggests we're more likely to see results similar to Kingsbury's first two seasons in Arizona—when the team went 5-10-1 and 8-8—than double-digit wins like in 2021.

2021 Record: 11-6

2022 Prediction: 7-10