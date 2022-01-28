Bleacher Report's Expert AFC, NFC Championship Game Picks

4 of 4

Moton: Rams head coach Sean McVay will finally knock off the 49ers with a boost from midseason acquisitions Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., who have made an impact in the postseason. Over the last two outings, the former has two sacks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble with a recovery. Meanwhile, the latter has recorded 10 receptions for 123 yards and a score along with a 40-yard pass completion.

While the Rams' near-collapse against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round raises some doubt about this team, quarterback Matthew Stafford has yet to turn the ball over in this playoff run. If he continues to avoid turnovers, the Rams will come out on top, but not enough to cover a 3.5-point spread.

Rams 27, 49ers 24

Sobleski: This choice has as much to do with Jimmy Garoppolo as it does with the Rams. Frankly, Garoppolo is the worst quarterback among the remaining four, and his performance through the first two weeks of postseason play doesn't inspire great hope.



Head coach/offensive play-caller Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans do a wonderful job scheming and placing their respective units in a position to succeed. The Niners are always well-coached and ready with a new wrinkle to throw an opponent off its game.



However, the explosiveness of the Rams offense with Stafford leading the way provides a significant edge in this contest. Maybe the 49ers could apply consistent pressure as they did against the Green Bay Packers, but left tackle Andrew Whitworth's expected return this weekend will help Los Angeles.



Rams win and cover over the Niners.

Rams 31, 49ers 17

Davenport: I was sorely tempted to take San Francisco outright here. The 49ers have owned the Rams of late, including a win at SoFi Stadium in Week 18. In that game, the Rams succeeded in doing what they tried really hard to do last week in Tampa—blow a big lead. And as a friend of mine who bleeds red and gold put it, these Niners exhibit a Freddy Krueger-esque unwillingness to die.

He has a point. But just like in the last two rounds, I can't do it.

The Rams are a better team. Their offense is better. Their defense is better, although the gap between the two squads is smaller there. The Rams have the superior quarterback in Stafford. And it's hard to beat a team three times in the same season.

The 49ers will keep it close, and if the Rams make the mistakes they did against the Bucs, it's entirely possible that San Francisco wins. But if the Rams can survive four turnovers on the road against the defending Super Bowl champs, they can snap their losing streak against a gutsy but flawed Niners team.

Rams 23, 49ers 20

Unanimous consensus ATS pick: None



Consensus score prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 20

