3 Trade Targets for Celtics to Pursue at 2022 Deadline

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brad Stevens added a new job title this offseason when the Boston Celtics named him president of basketball operations.

Let's get the petition started for Stevens to add a second label: straight shooter.

"We have a lot to fix," he said recently.

Past the midway point of the 2021-22 NBA season, Boston took a .500 record into Tuesday night. It's the exact same mark with which it finished the previous campaign.

If the franchise refuses to accept this fate—as it should since the All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown alone should net a winning record—then Stevens is right. He has plenty to do between now and the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

Carefully considering the following three targets would be a great place to start.