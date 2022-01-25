Super Bowl 2022: Date, Schedule and Predicting Teams for NFL Championship Game

0 of 3

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

You know the old adage about how anything can happen on any given Sunday in the NFL?

Well, the 2022 postseason has become the living embodiment of it.

Neither No. 1 seed remains standing after a drama-packed, upset-heavy divisional round. In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs are the only top-three seed in either conference that still has a pulse.

Both No. 4 seeds, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, secured road upsets this weekend. The sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers engineered their second in as many weeks.

The football has been fantastic, but it has also created some confusion. With so many favorites knocked out of the race, which teams should fans expect to see in Super Bowl LVI?