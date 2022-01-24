Super Bowl 2022: Updated Odds and Predictions Ahead of AFC, NFC Championships

2 of 3

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Who: Bengals vs. Chiefs

When: Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

TV: CBS

Latest Line: Chiefs -7

The Chiefs and Bengals couldn't have more different backgrounds. While Kansas City is hosting its fourth consecutive AFC Championship, Cincinnati has advanced farther than it had gone since 1988, securing this trip with the franchise's first road playoff win ever.

Throw the histories out, though, and there are similarities between them. Each has an elite quarterback in the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Bengals' Joe Burrow. Both have explosive playmakers on the outside, including Kansas City's tandem of tight end Travis Kelce and speedy wideout Tyreek Hill and Cincinnati's counter of receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and all-purpose running back Joe Mixon.

Neither boasts a particularly stingy defense, though, as evidenced by the 65 points the two teams combined for in the Bengals' 34-31 home victory over the Chiefs in Week 17. Burrow went absolutely bananas in that game, throwing for 446 yards and four scores.

Fireworks are inevitable here, and the Bengals have already shown they have the weaponry to keep pace with their counterparts. Still, it's hard to side with anyone other than Mahomes in this setting, considering he can dismantle a defense with both machine-like precision and improvisational skills that could make world-class jazz musicians envious.

Mahomes has powered his team to two consecutive Super Bowl trips. Look for him to make it three straight on Sunday.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Bengals 30