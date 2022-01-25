Final Predictions for 2022 MLB Hall of Fame Voting Results

0 of 7

Icon Sports Wire/Getty Images

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame voting results will be revealed Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling are looking to get over the hump in their final year of eligibility, while David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez lead the list of newcomers.

Before the balloting totals are released, let's make one final round of predictions on how the voting will play out.

These predictions could not have been made without the early voting data tirelessly compiled by Ryan Thibodaux and his team at Baseball Hall of Fame Vote Tracker and his data from past years.

Will Bonds and Clemens receive enough of a bump in their final year?

Will Ortiz join the esteemed group of first-ballot nominees?

Which of the first-year candidates will stick around for another year?

All of those questions and more will be answered in our 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame voting predictions.