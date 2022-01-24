3 Best Coaching Options for Texans QB Davis Mills

0 of 3

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Texans decided to part ways with head coach David Culley after just one season. While Culley was given little to work with in 2021, his firing wasn't unsurprising. Houston won a mere four games, the same number they won in 2020.

The problem, of course, is that Houston's next head coach won't have much to work with, either—at least until the Texans overhaul their roster in free agency and the draft.

One potential building block Houston does have is quarterback Davis Mills. The 2021 third-round pick out of Stanford showed a lot of promise as a rookie despite playing with a talent-poor supporting case. In 13 appearances with 11 starts, he passed for 2,664 yards with 16 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a passer rating of 88.8.

One could argue that Mills dramatically outperformed first-round quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence (71.9 rating), Zach Wilson (69.7 rating) and Justin Fields (73.2 rating). One could also suggest that Mills has shown enough to make targeting a replacement in a weak quarterback draft class unnecessary.

If the Texans hope to develop Mills into a franchise quarterback, though, they need to support him with the right head coach. Here you'll find a look at the three top options Houston should consider.