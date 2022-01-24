3 Best Coaching Options for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

0 of 3

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with head coach Mike Zimmer shortly after the 2021 season ended. It was the second consecutive season and the third time in four years that Minnesota failed to make the playoffs. Overall, the Vikings made the postseason three times in eight seasons under Zimmer.

Now, the search for a new head coach begins, and the future of quarterback Kirk Cousins could play a sizeable role. Cousins hasn't gotten the Vikings to the promised land, but he's been an above-average starter. He's also under contract through the 2022 season.

This means that Minnesota's next head coach will have two options on the table upon being hired: plan to move on from the 33-year-old signal-caller after this season or build around Cousins as a long-term answer.

Here we'll examine three coaches who could be best suited for the latter strategy.