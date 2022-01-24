3 Best Coaching Options for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

0 of 3

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have been forced to watch the playoffs unfold without them. While the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams remain alive, Miami has been out of the hunt since Week 17.

This led to the firing of head coach Brian Flores despite the Dolphins posting back-to-back winning seasons. Miami is looking to move in a different direction and, presumably, to continue building around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa showed plenty of growth in his second season, though he doesn't appear to have the full support of every teammate.

"He's only going to take us so far," an unnamed Dolphins defender said, per Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel. "I'm wasting my career here if that's what we're doing."

If the Dolphins hope to stick with Tagovailoa, they need to bring in the right head coach. Here we'll examine three options with supporting the young quarterback in mind.