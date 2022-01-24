3 Best Coaching Options to Aid Broncos Starting QB in 2022

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos want to be where the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs are this morning: in contention for the Super Bowl. To get back to the big game for the first time since the 2015 season, Denver needs to find a new head coach and a franchise quarterback.

Denver has been searching for a quarterback since Peyton Manning retired following Super Bowl 50. The duo of Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock wasn't good enough to make a playoff push in 2021.

For the coach, the shortlist may be down to a final few options.

"The Denver Broncos have narrowed their head-coaching search to two finalists, per source," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted. "Team interviewed 10 candidates and many are being informed tonight. Many around the league believe Dan Quinn will be one of the finalists."

Here we'll examine three potential head coaches who would make sense as Denver looks to build around a new signal-caller.