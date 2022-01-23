NFL Playoff Standings 2022: Post-Divisional Round Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

Alex Menendez/Associated Press

After a pair of dramatic walk-off victories in Saturday's portion of the divisional round, the drama continued Sunday.

In the early matchup, the Los Angeles Rams soared to a 27-3 edge on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before a near-epic collapse. Tampa scored a game-tying touchdown in the last minute of the fourth quarter, but the Rams responded with a field goal as time expired—a recurring theme over the weekend—for a 30-27 win.

The nightcap also featured late heroics as the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs combined for 25 points in the last two minutes of regulation. In overtime, the Chiefs quickly drove downfield and celebrated a thrilling 42-36 victory.

Conference championship games are slated for Sunday, Jan. 30. Kansas City will host the Cincinnati Bengals, and Los Angeles will host the division-rival San Francisco 49ers.

Post-Divisional Round Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs

The defense is flawed. But this offense is absurd.

Trailing the Bills 29-26 with 1:13 to play in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill connected for a 64-yard touchdown. Buffalo took a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds remaining, which shouldn't be enough time to score. Mahomes, nevertheless, found Hill and Travis Kelce to set up Harrison Butker's tying 49-yard field goal. Mahomes then hit Kelce for the winning score in overtime.

Kansas City's secondary is vulnerable, and the uncertain status of Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) moving forward is unsettling. As long as Mahomes is healthy, though, the Chiefs—now seeking a third straight AFC crown—are the Super Bowl favorite.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Hey, Rams fans, maybe take another breath. You've had a pretty wild weekend, wouldn't you say?

Two completions for 64 yards from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp bailed out the Rams, who squandered a 24-point lead in the second half. Matt Gay buried a 30-yard field goal as time expired, securing home-field advantage for the NFC Championship.

While four fumbles should be incredibly concerning for the Rams, their offense is still a high-powered attack and unquestionably more dangerous than San Francisco's unit.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

So far, the team's MVP of the postseason is kicker Evan McPherson. The rookie is a perfect 8-of-8 on field goals, including a 52-yarder as time expired to give Cincinnati a 19-16 triumph against the top-seeded Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

It's a half-full, half-empty situation.

From the positive lens, do what you need to win. Conversely, the Bengals are reaching scoring territory with regularity but typically coming away with three points instead of seven. That absolutely must change opposite Kansas City next weekend—just as Cincinnati did in its upset of the Chiefs in Week 17.

4. San Francisco 49ers

On a night when Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense had a truly mediocre showing, defense and special teams saved the Niners. They escaped Lambeau Field with a shocking 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers despite mustering just 212 yards.

After a seemingly crushing turnover on downs in the late fourth quarter, San Francisco's defense forced a key three-and-out. Talanoa Hufanga then scooped up a blocked punt for a game-tying touchdown. The defense stalled Aaron Rodgers and Co. again, ultimately setting up Robbie Gould's 45-yard field goal as time expired.

San Francisco desperately needs a more effective offense at Los Angeles, but a pair of fantastic performances from the defense are highly encouraging.

Super Bowl Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

Los Angeles Rams: +200

San Francisco 49ers: +450

Cincinnati Bengals: +700

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

