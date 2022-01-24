NFL Divisional Sunday Takeaways: Mahomes Magic Cannot Be Stopped

0 of 4

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Most of the home favorites took care of business during Super Wild Card Weekend in blowout victories, but we saw four adrenaline-pumping Divisional Round games that left NFL fans at the edge of their seats.

Road dogs bounced back, winning three out of four games, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes put an end to that trend when he led the Kansas City Chiefs to an overtime victory in a shootout with the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

Don't take anything away from Josh Allen, who did everything he could with his arm and legs to match the Chiefs' high-powered offense, but Buffalo didn't have an answer for Mahomes in the biggest moments.

From the upset to Sunday's overtime thriller, let's break down the most significant takeaways from the Divisional Round.