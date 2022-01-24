NFL Draft 2022: Which Players Might Get Drafted Too High?

1 of 6

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The quarterback position isn't the strength of the 2022 draft class.

Even last year, a loaded class with five signal-callers coming off the board in the first round, only one ended up leading his team to the playoffs as a rookie and earned higher than a 64.2 PFF grade.

Regardless, there are still plenty of teams in dire need of a franchise QB. Many will be willing to expend a first-rounder on a flawed prospect to try and fill that void.

Organizations should think hard before investing premium draft capital on Malik Willis, though, as there are concerns surrounding the Liberty quarterback's ability to translate his game to the next level.

Willis has piled up huge numbers since transferring from Auburn in 2019, throwing for over 5,000 yards and 47 touchdowns while adding another 1,822 yards and 27 scores on the ground in two seasons.

However, much of that production came against subpar competition.

The 6'1", 215-pound quarterback has unpolished mechanics as well.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department has put a third-round grade on the 22-year-old, citing inconsistent timing, erratic pocket movement and lack of familiarity with a pro-style offense.

Despite this, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. recently had the Flames star coming off the board at No. 11 overall to Washington, one of the squads more desperate for a promising prospect at the position.

Using that early of a pick on Willis, who has undeniable upside but an extremely low floor could be a costly mistake.