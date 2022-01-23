Australian Open 2022 Results: Sunday's Singles Bracket Winners, Scores, Stats

1 of 2

Tertius Pickard/Associated Press

No. 14 Denis Shapovalov def. No. 3 Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3

No. 6 Rafael Nadal def. Adrian Mannarino, 7-6 (14), 6-2, 6-2

No. 7 Matteo Berrettini def. No. 19 Pablo Carreno Busta, 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-4

No. 17 Gael Monfils def. Miomir Kecmanovic, 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-3

Alexander Zverev crashed out of the Australian Open with a shocking three-set loss to Denis Shapovalov.

The third-seeded German appeared to have a decent path in front of him to reach the final since Novak Djokovic is not participating and Rafael Nadal is not the best on the Australian hard court.

Zverev was knocked out before he could face Nadal because of a dreadful performance inside Margaret Court Arena.

Zverev produced just 18 winners and won only 24 percent of the receiving points off Shapovalov’s serve.

The 14th-seeded Canadian did not play the cleanest match, but he prevailed over his mistakes. He committed more unforced errors and double faults than Zverev.

Shapovalov earned his third Grand Slam quarterfinal berth with the victory. His furthest advancement is a semifinal spot at Wimbledon last year.

Nadal appeared that he would receive a test from unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, but that threat lasted a single set.

The Spaniard prevailed in a marathon first-set tiebreaker that lasted 30 points. After that, Nadal took total control of the match and conceded just four game victories to Mannarino.

Nadal produced nine more aces and five more winners than his French foe, who committed 12 more unforced errors.

Nadal reached the quarterfinal round in each of the last six Australian Opens, but he has only made it past that stage once in that span.

Gael Monfils and Matteo Berretini completed the list of quarterfinal participants from the top half of the bracket with straight-set wins.

Monfils is in the best form he has been in in quite some time. The 17th-seeded Frenchman last reached the final eight at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, has quietly made his way through the bracket with four victories.

The seventh-seeded Italian dropped four sets in the first three rounds, but he looked much cleaner in the three-set triumph over Pablo Carreno Busta.