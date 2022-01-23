Bills vs. Chiefs: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Bills vs. Chiefs: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKingsJanuary 23, 2022
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are expected to play in the most entertaining clash of the NFL's divisional-round weekend.
The last two showdowns between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes produced a plethora of points, and the prospect of another high-scoring affair should excite daily fantasy football players.
Buffalo and Kansas City combined for 58 points in the Week 5 clash won by the Bills, and they had 62 total points in last season's AFC Championship Game.
The two QBs have an abundance of targets to throw to, and both have not been shy with their legs in their previous two clashes.
The goal for Sunday's DFS contests is to find the right mix of players to stack with Allen and Mahomes in order to land in a prize-winning position.
Bills' Lineup Picks
QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen had 315 passing yards on 15 completions in his last clash with Kansas City. He also ran for 59 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in Buffalo's Week 5 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.
That performance should hand the Bills offense a ton of confidence heading into Kansas City for the third time in a year.
Allen has been the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback during his five postseason appearances. He has over 50 rushing yards in four of those contests.
Allen has 10 passing touchdowns, five of which came in the wild-card win over the New England Patriots, and a single interception in the playoffs. He had at least 260 passing yards in four of those contests.
Buffalo's star quarterback can be a DFS star once again Sunday because of his previous success against the Chiefs.
Some combination of Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders and Dawson Knox should be used to maximize Buffalo's DFS scoring capabilities in a lineup stack.
WR Stefon Diggs
The Allen-Diggs combination should be taken advantage of.
Diggs produced 69 receiving yards in Week 5 and he turned in 77 yards in last season's AFC Championship Game loss.
Buffalo's No. 1 wide receiver was acquired from the Minnesota Vikings to perform at a high level in a game like Sunday's contest.
Allen should target Diggs a lot as he looks to get into an immediate rhythm in the pocket and tries to keep the Kansas City defense guessing.
Diggs was targeted 10 or more times in eight of Buffalo's 18 contests this season. Four of his five best receiving-yard totals came away from upstate New York.
His success on the road is a factor that may lead you to a Buffalo lineup stack over the other potential options on Sunday's two-game slate.
Chiefs' Lineup Picks
QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes is not known for his dual-threat ability like Allen is, but he flexed his rushing potential over the last three weeks with 108 yards in the last three games.
Mahomes enters Sunday on a six-game multiscore streak through the air and is no stranger to having success against the Bills defense.
He produced 325 passing yards and three scores in the AFC Championship Game and he had 272-yard, two-score outing on 54 pass attempts in Week 5.
Mahomes was hindered by a pair of interceptions in early October, but that came during a stretch in which the Kansas City offense as a whole was going through some struggles.
Mahomes was intercepted twice in his last six games and he has been picked off once at home in his postseason career.
Even if a turnover pops up, Mahomes should throw at a high volume to make up for any potential mistakes.
TE Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce has five touchdowns and two 100-yard performances in his last four trips to the gridiron.
Kelce caught six balls for 57 yards and a score in the Week 5 loss and he had 118 yards and two scores in the 2021 AFC Championship Game.
Kelce will be targeted a lot and should be the first player added to a Kansas City lineup stack.
The elite tight end could even be added to a full-game stack since he holds a significant production advantage over Dawson Knox.
Kelce is the No. 1 tight end on Sunday's slate, and only Rob Gronkowski has the potential to eclipse his high volume.
That will make Kelce one of the highest-rostered players Sunday, but he should be well worth the selection.
Sleeper Picks
Buffalo WR Gabriel Davis
Most of the top options in the Buffalo offense are known quantities at this stage of the season.
Gabriel Davis dropped a bit in the pecking order once Emmanuel Sanders returned from his injury, leading to three targets in the wild-card contest.
Davis has been a reliable red-zone target of Allen all season, and that is where his value lies for DFS contests.
Davis had five touchdown catches in a stretch that began in Week 13. He had at least 40 receiving yards in four of his last five games (and 39 in the other).
The DFS attention on Davis might not be as big as it is for other sleeper picks because he did not do much in the two recent clashes with Kansas City.
Davis did not have a catch in the AFC Championship Game and he caught one ball for 16 yards in Week 5.
That production could lead to a low roster percentage, which is exactly what you want for a top sleeper play with scoring potential.
Kansas City WR Mecole Hardman
Mecole Hardman appears to be Kansas City's No. 3 target in the passing game.
Hardman thrived in the Week 5 meeting with Buffalo, as he caught nine balls for 76 yards.
The Georgia product caught all four of his targets for 43 yards in the wild-card blowout of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He had 12 catches over the last two weeks and could be used a deep-play threat opposite Tyreek Hill if the No. 1 wideout garners more attention.
Hardman is the most trustworthy player among Kansas City's wide receiver depth beneath Hill, and that should lead to a good chunk of targets in a potentially high-scoring contest.