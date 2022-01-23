Bills vs. Chiefs: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

1 of 3

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen had 315 passing yards on 15 completions in his last clash with Kansas City. He also ran for 59 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in Buffalo's Week 5 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

That performance should hand the Bills offense a ton of confidence heading into Kansas City for the third time in a year.

Allen has been the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback during his five postseason appearances. He has over 50 rushing yards in four of those contests.

Allen has 10 passing touchdowns, five of which came in the wild-card win over the New England Patriots, and a single interception in the playoffs. He had at least 260 passing yards in four of those contests.

Buffalo's star quarterback can be a DFS star once again Sunday because of his previous success against the Chiefs.

Some combination of Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders and Dawson Knox should be used to maximize Buffalo's DFS scoring capabilities in a lineup stack.

WR Stefon Diggs

The Allen-Diggs combination should be taken advantage of.

Diggs produced 69 receiving yards in Week 5 and he turned in 77 yards in last season's AFC Championship Game loss.

Buffalo's No. 1 wide receiver was acquired from the Minnesota Vikings to perform at a high level in a game like Sunday's contest.

Allen should target Diggs a lot as he looks to get into an immediate rhythm in the pocket and tries to keep the Kansas City defense guessing.

Diggs was targeted 10 or more times in eight of Buffalo's 18 contests this season. Four of his five best receiving-yard totals came away from upstate New York.

His success on the road is a factor that may lead you to a Buffalo lineup stack over the other potential options on Sunday's two-game slate.