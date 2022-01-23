Rams vs. Bucs: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

1 of 3

WR Cooper Kupp

The top part of your daily fantasy football lineup should be easy to choose.

Cooper Kupp is an easy addition at one of the wide receiver spots because of his level of production within the Los Angeles Rams passing attack.

Kupp only caught five balls for 61 yards in the wild-card round, but he still found the end zone and was the team's most impactful wide receiver.

Kupp was a fantasy football player's dream selection during the regular season, as he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

He draws a tough matchup against a Tampa Bay secondary that made life difficult for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend, but Kupp should find ways to get open to help Stafford move the ball down the field.

RB Cam Akers

Cam Akers surprised everyone with how well he looked in the wild-card win over Arizona.

The Rams running back produced 55 yards on 17 carries and he caught one pass for 40 yards.

Monday's output marked the first time Akers played a significant role inside the Rams offense this season. He returned from his preseason Achilles injury in Week 18, but he did not do much against the San Francisco 49ers.

Los Angeles needs Akers to help break through the tough Tampa Bay front seven that can take away the impact of any rushing attack.

The Bucs held the Eagles, who had the NFL's best rushing offense, to 95 ground yards in the wild-card round and they limited seven regular-season opponents to fewer than 70 rushing yards.

Los Angeles' ground game may not ran rampant on every play, but Akers gives it the best chance to achieve success, and after what we saw on Monday, he should be more than up for the task.