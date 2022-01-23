​​NFL Playoff Picks 2022: Odds, Prop Bets, More for Final Divisional Games

2 of 4

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Before we get into the analytical reasoning, let's first commemorate the tape. Cam Akers tore his Achilles tendon in July 2021. Then not only did he return in time for the wild-card matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, he looked dominant as soon as he got back out there.

Incisive cuts, long speed, strength at the point of contact—Akers looked every part the back Sean McVay was ready to give the offense's keys to this past summer. Despite Sony Michel's admirable fill-in performances, Akers instantly took back that job and demonstrated why on the field.

While blowing out the Cardinals, Akers received 17 carries and two targets (to Michel's 13 and zero). He caught one pass for 40 yards and a touchdown, but that efficiency isn't likely to repeat.

That volume disparity isn't likely to repeat, either. The Los Angeles Rams are underdogs in this contest for a reason and should have to pass the ball more than they did against Arizona. If so, Akers is poised to play an even bigger role out of the backfield, and given his renewed explosiveness, that should mean 20-plus receiving yards.