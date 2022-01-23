​​NFL Playoff Picks 2022: Odds, Prop Bets, More for Final Divisional Games

NFL Playoff Picks 2022: Odds, Prop Bets, More for Final Divisional GamesJanuary 23, 2022
Two games down. Two to go. The NFL's divisional round kicked off with unpredictability, and the stage is set for more theatrics.
In Saturday's slate, both underdogs took care of business. The Cincinnati Bengals surprised the Tennessee Titans 19-16, and the San Francisco 49ers stunned the Green Bay Packers 13-10. The trend seems to be lower-scoring, tightly contested matchups—but Sunday should shake out differently.
While the red-hot Bengals and 49ers disproved most expectations, it's hard to imagine all four underdogs winning. With eyes turned to the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, here are the sharpest divisional-round odds, picks and prop bets.
Divisional-Round Schedule, Odds, Picks
Sunday, Jan. 23
No. 4 Los Angeles Rams at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5), 3 p.m. ET, NBC
No. 3 Buffalo Bills (+1.5) at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (-2), 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. Picks in bold against the spread.
Cam Akers over 18.5 Receiving Yards
Before we get into the analytical reasoning, let's first commemorate the tape. Cam Akers tore his Achilles tendon in July 2021. Then not only did he return in time for the wild-card matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, he looked dominant as soon as he got back out there.
Incisive cuts, long speed, strength at the point of contact—Akers looked every part the back Sean McVay was ready to give the offense's keys to this past summer. Despite Sony Michel's admirable fill-in performances, Akers instantly took back that job and demonstrated why on the field.
While blowing out the Cardinals, Akers received 17 carries and two targets (to Michel's 13 and zero). He caught one pass for 40 yards and a touchdown, but that efficiency isn't likely to repeat.
That volume disparity isn't likely to repeat, either. The Los Angeles Rams are underdogs in this contest for a reason and should have to pass the ball more than they did against Arizona. If so, Akers is poised to play an even bigger role out of the backfield, and given his renewed explosiveness, that should mean 20-plus receiving yards.
Odell Beckham Jr. over 3.5 Receptions
Speaking of the Rams needing to pass the ball more against the Buccaneers, Akers won't be the only player to benefit from that volume. Odell Beckham Jr.'s receptions line, at 3.5, is intriguing for bettors—and it has some parlay potential.
Beckham has looked the part in this Rams offense lately, catching goal-line touchdown fades and even getting love as a trick-play passer in the team's previous outing. In three of his past four games, the former Pro Bowler has caught four-plus passes. That, plus the fact that the Rams should need to throw the ball against the Bucs, makes this line feel comfortable.
Tampa Bay gave up the 12th-most passing yards this season and the third-fewest rushing yards. If Los Angeles is going to move the chains, it's likely to be through the air, and that means more work for Odell.
Finally, for those wanting to build out parlays, consider Odell for an anytime touchdown. He's scored a touchdown in every single game wherein he's caught three-plus passes as a Ram.
Devin Singletary over 60.5 Rushing Yards
Earlier in the season, it would have felt silly to be confident in Devin Singletary hitting 61 rushing yards. Things have changed, though, and the Buffalo Bills have handed the reins to their third-year back.
Singletary has hit this 60.5-plus line in four of his past five games, averaging 80.8 rushing yards over that span. While the Kansas City Chiefs are typically considered a team you need to pass against, that reputation hasn't precisely held true, either.
In three of the Chiefs' past five games, they have given up 130-plus rushing yards. Like the Bengals and the 49ers, the Bills are coming in hot. Singletary is helping fan those flames and should be able to keep that going against Kansas City.