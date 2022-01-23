2022 NFL Free Agents: Predictions for Chandler Jones, Von Miller and More

0 of 4

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1988 season. While draft products like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Evan McPherson certainly played roles in pushing Cincinnati past the Tennessee Titans, recent free-agent additions played big roles as well.

Safety Vonn Bell, acquired in 2020, had five solo tackles and a sack. Cornerback Mike Hilton, a 2021 free-agent signing, stopped a Titans scoring drive with a tip-and-pick of Ryan Tannehill. 2020 free agent D.J. Reader helped contain Derrick Henry throughout the contest.

The Bengals defense is heavily composed of 2020 and 2021 free-agency pickups. That group has been good enough to get Cincinnati within a game of Super Bowl LVI.

Teams looking to follow Cincinnati's strategy will have a plethora of top-tier defenders to chase. Here, you'll find predictions for some of the top defenders scheduled to hit the open market.