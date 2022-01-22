49ers vs. Packers: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

49ers vs. Packers: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKingsJanuary 22, 2022
Do not overthink the daily fantasy football decisions with the stars in the San Francisco 49ers-Green Bay Packers divisional-round clash.
Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell should all feature in high-volume roles on Saturday night.
Rodgers threw for 261 yards and two scores in his first meeting with the 49ers this season in Week 3, and he has a great passing record in his last few postseason trips.
Adams will be Rodgers' top target throughout the contest. The two players should be automatically put together in some type of Green Bay lineup stack.
Samuel has been used in every imaginable way by Kyle Shanahan over the last month or so.
Samuel's success on the ground and through the air will be vital to San Francisco's upset bid inside Lambeau Field.
Mitchell should receive a high volume of carries inside a 49ers offense that will try to keep the ball away from Rodgers with its terrific rushing unit.
Other players will step up throughout the contest, but the stars should take up the brightest spotlights.
49ers Lineup Picks
WR Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel has done everything inside the San Francisco 49ers offense this season.
Samuel had 110 total yards and a touchdown in the wild-card round road win over the Dallas Cowboys.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan utilized him more in the ground game, as he received 10 carries compared to his three targets in the aerial attack.
Samuel earned 25 carries in the last three weeks. That production far outweighs the 15 targets he received from Jimmy Garoppolo.
Samuel's run-catch balance will not matter to daily fantasy football players as long as he puts up high totals.
He has at least one touchdown in all but one game dating back to Week 10. He will be used at a high rate if the 49ers reach the red zone.
Everything about Samuel's recent production suggests he should be one of the wide receivers chosen for your Saturday lineup.
RB Elijah Mitchell
Elijah Mitchell earned at least 20 carries in each of his last six trips to the gridiron.
That statistic alone should intrigue you about rostering Mitchell for contests involving Saturday's two games.
Mitchell earned 96 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries last weekend inside AT&T Stadium.
The 49ers will not stray from their offensive game plan, so as long as Mitchell is healthy, he will get close to extending his 20-carry streak.
Mitchell might even be considered the top running back on Saturday's slate, even with Derrick Henry coming back for the Tennessee Titans.
Mitchell's high volume is guaranteed, and Henry may take a quarter or two to get back into a rhythm inside the Titans offense.
Packers Lineup Picks
QB Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes in each of his last seven regular-season contests.
The Green Bay quarterback should be considered the No. 1 quarterback option in Saturday DFS contests because of that consistency.
Rodgers completed 69.7 percent of his passes and threw for two scores against the 49ers back in Week 3.
Rodgers' overall postseason numbers suggest he will continue his multi-score streak on Saturday.
He has two or more passing touchdowns in nine straight playoff appearances. He had four 300-yard performances during that stretch.
It would be a massive shock if Rodgers does not put up high totals in his quest to return to the NFC Championship.
WR Davante Adams
Any conversation about Rodgers' fantasy football potential must involve Davante Adams.
Adams caught 12 of his 18 targets in the Week 3 win over the 49ers, and he produced eight 100-yard games in the regular season.
Adams has eight touchdown catches in 10 postseason appearances. He caught 18 balls on 25 targets during Green Bay's two-game postseason stint last season.
Green Bay's top wideout will have another high target rate on Saturday. His fantasy point total is reliant on how many of those balls he catches and how many times he can find the end zone.
Sleeper Picks
Green Bay WR Randall Cobb
Randall Cobb's return could be massive for Green Bay's Super Bowl hopes.
Cobb has not played since Week 12 after he underwent core muscle surgery.
Cobb was brought back to Green Bay this season specifically at Rodgers' request, and their connection could be on display in red-zone situations.
The experienced wide receiver caught a pair of touchdowns twice in the regular season, and he scored in his last appearance versus the Los Angeles Rams.
Cobb produced 260 receiving yards in his last foray into the postseason in 2017. He had three touchdowns in the opener against the New York Giants that year.
Cobb is a few years older, but he still carries the same skill set that will help him break free in the end zone.
Rodgers should look to Cobb on a few occasions in those situations, which makes him an intriguing addition to a Packers lineup stack.
49ers WR Jauan Jennings
Jauan Jennings could be Jimmy Garoppolo's X-factor in the San Francisco passing game.
The Packers will zero in most of their attention on Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk because of the high level of targets each player could receive.
Jennings produced two touchdown catches in the playoff-clinching Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He had three receptions on five targets in the wild-card round.
Jennings' ceiling is to have a Cobb-like impact on the 49ers offense, but he will most likely produce a handful of catches and one or two red-zone targets.
His production could be the difference-maker for the 49ers, and in DFS contests if he has a low enough roster percentage.