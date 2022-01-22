49ers vs. Packers: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

0 of 3

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Do not overthink the daily fantasy football decisions with the stars in the San Francisco 49ers-Green Bay Packers divisional-round clash.

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell should all feature in high-volume roles on Saturday night.

Rodgers threw for 261 yards and two scores in his first meeting with the 49ers this season in Week 3, and he has a great passing record in his last few postseason trips.

Adams will be Rodgers' top target throughout the contest. The two players should be automatically put together in some type of Green Bay lineup stack.

Samuel has been used in every imaginable way by Kyle Shanahan over the last month or so.

Samuel's success on the ground and through the air will be vital to San Francisco's upset bid inside Lambeau Field.

Mitchell should receive a high volume of carries inside a 49ers offense that will try to keep the ball away from Rodgers with its terrific rushing unit.

Other players will step up throughout the contest, but the stars should take up the brightest spotlights.