Bengals vs. Titans: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

1 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

WR Ja'Marr Chase

It is hard to ignore Ja'Marr Chase in daily fantasy contests for Saturday's two-game slate.

The rookie out of LSU caught nine of his 12 targets for 116 yards in his playoff debut against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chase should be targeted at a high rate once again by Joe Burrow as the Bengals try to put the AFC's No. 1 seed under pressure at home.

Chase's road numbers in the regular season might be cause for concern. His four lowest receiving-yard totals, all under 35 yards, happened away from Cincinnati.

The No. 1 wide receiver did have 201 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 at the Baltimore Ravens, and the playoffs could bring out a different version of Chase in road games.

Chase's production is dependent on how Burrow deals with the pressure from the Tennessee pass-rush, led by Harold Landry.

It makes sense to pair Chase with Burrow in a two-man combination, or to start a Cincinnati lineup stack.

QB Joe Burrow

Cincinnati is going to have to win the game through the air.

The Titans have allowed one 100-yard rushing game dating back to Week 6, which could be a bad sign for Joe Mixon's production inside Nissan Stadium.

Burrow must be wary of the Titans defense as well. The home side produced eight turnovers in its last three games in Nashville.

Tennessee turned over the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins twice in Weeks 16 and 17 to help secure the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

Seven of Burrow's eight best passing-yard totals this season occurred on home soil. He was held under 200 yards on three road trips and had over 280 yards once on his travels.

Burrow is capable of flipping that trend around, but it is worth noting as you prepare to choose the best DFS options.