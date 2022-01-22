Bengals vs. Titans: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Bengals vs. Titans: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKingsJanuary 22, 2022
The daily fantasy football focus on the divisional-round opener between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans will be on Ja’Marr Chase and Derrick Henry.
Chase turned in an electrifying rookie season for the AFC North champion, and he comes into Nissan Stadium with three 100-yard performances in his last four games.
Henry is making his return to the Tennessee Titans lineup after a two-month injury layoff, and he will be a popular DFS play because of how quickly he can turn the game in his team’s favor.
Those are just two of the best options available for two-game contests on Saturday. Tennessee’s top wide receiver could feast on the Cincinnati defense, as could one or two of the team’s tight ends.
Geoff Swaim and Anthony Firkser do not spend much time in the spotlight, but they could be difference-makers on the field and in DFS contests because of their touchdown-scoring potential.
Bengals Lineup Picks
WR Ja'Marr Chase
It is hard to ignore Ja'Marr Chase in daily fantasy contests for Saturday's two-game slate.
The rookie out of LSU caught nine of his 12 targets for 116 yards in his playoff debut against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Chase should be targeted at a high rate once again by Joe Burrow as the Bengals try to put the AFC's No. 1 seed under pressure at home.
Chase's road numbers in the regular season might be cause for concern. His four lowest receiving-yard totals, all under 35 yards, happened away from Cincinnati.
The No. 1 wide receiver did have 201 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 at the Baltimore Ravens, and the playoffs could bring out a different version of Chase in road games.
Chase's production is dependent on how Burrow deals with the pressure from the Tennessee pass-rush, led by Harold Landry.
It makes sense to pair Chase with Burrow in a two-man combination, or to start a Cincinnati lineup stack.
QB Joe Burrow
Cincinnati is going to have to win the game through the air.
The Titans have allowed one 100-yard rushing game dating back to Week 6, which could be a bad sign for Joe Mixon's production inside Nissan Stadium.
Burrow must be wary of the Titans defense as well. The home side produced eight turnovers in its last three games in Nashville.
Tennessee turned over the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins twice in Weeks 16 and 17 to help secure the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.
Seven of Burrow's eight best passing-yard totals this season occurred on home soil. He was held under 200 yards on three road trips and had over 280 yards once on his travels.
Burrow is capable of flipping that trend around, but it is worth noting as you prepare to choose the best DFS options.
Titans Lineup Picks
RB Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry should have one of the highest roster percentages in DFS contests on Saturday.
Henry could get a lineup spot on name alone because of how dominant he can be in a single game.
Henry had five 100-yard rushing games in eight regular-season appearances. He earned over 20 carries in all but one of those contests.
Tennessee's top running back was a machine in a few of his previous playoff trips. He had over 180 rushing yards in the first two rounds of the 2019 postseason. He averages 4.93 yards per attempt in the playoffs.
Henry's workload may be light as the Titans work him back into the lineup, but it would not be surprising if he is used in a closer role in the second half to keep the ball out of Burrow's hands.
WR A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown's return from injury in Week 16 ignited a three-game winning run that finished off the No. 1 seed.
Brown had 145 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches in the Week 16 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Brown's massive day off a four-week injury layoff supports the case that Henry could be slotted right into the Titans offense and achieve a ton of success.
The Titans' top wideout caught 17 passes in his last three games, and he found the end zone against the 49ers and Houston Texans.
Brown's recent production is a positive sign for the Titans as they try to win the Super Bowl with a well-rounded offense.
Three of Brown's four games with over 90 receiving yards came against playoff qualifiers, and the other occurred versus the Indianapolis Colts, who were one win away from the postseason.
He typically plays well against the best opponents, which is another positive sign for DFS players interested in rostering him.
Sleeper Picks
Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins had a single catch on four targets in the wild-card round.
The Clemson product took a back seat to Chase, Tyler Boyd and C.J. Uzomah versus the Las Vegas Raiders, but he could play a major role on Saturday.
Tennessee should focus on shutting down Chase, and that may entail shadowing him with Kevin Byard on certain plays.
Burrow needs to get his other wide receivers involved so that the attention on Chase lets up a bit.
Boyd is no longer a sleeper pick because he has a touchdown in the last four games, and Uzomah might be limited by the Tennessee defense that gave up the fifth-fewest receiving yards to tight ends in the regular season.
That could open up more targets for Higgins, who is more than capable of breaking loose in the Tennessee secondary as much as Chase and Boyd can.
Tennessee TEs Geoff Swaim and Anthony Firkser
Cincinnati sat on the opposite end of the tight end concessions chart in the regular season.
The Bengals allowed the most receiving yards to tight ends of the 14 playoff qualifiers. Only the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and New York Jets gave up more yards in that department.
Geoff Swaim and Anthony Firkser typically do not receive a ton of targets from Ryan Tannehill, but they could be assets in the red zone.
Firkser caught a touchdown pass in Week 18, and Swaim led the team’s tight ends with three touchdown catches.
Swaim and Firkser combined to catch all six of their targets in the final regular season game, and they could see more action if Tannehill opts for a few playaction passes that draw the Bengals defense into Henry.