NFL Playoffs 2022: Vegas Odds, Top Fantasy Picks for Sunday Divisional Games

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

When the Rams beat the Buccaneers in Week 3 of the regular season, Matthew Stafford had one of his best performances of the year. The Los Angeles quarterback passed for 343 yards and four touchdowns while leading his team to victory.

And Stafford has momentum heading into Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay. He threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card Round, notching the first playoff victory of his 13-year NFL career.

After cruising to victory against Arizona, Los Angeles will likely face a greater test in going up against Tampa Bay. It figures to be a competitive game that could go down to the wire, which means Stafford will likely throw the ball more than the 17 times he did last week.

So while there should be some strong performances from all four QBs in action Sunday, Stafford has the potential to put up the biggest numbers, especially if he can play the way he did the last time he faced the Buccaneers defense.