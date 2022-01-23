NFL Playoffs 2022: Vegas Odds, Top Fantasy Picks for Sunday Divisional Games

NFL Playoffs 2022: Vegas Odds, Top Fantasy Picks for Sunday Divisional GamesJanuary 23, 2022
Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Both teams are among the six still in the hunt to get to Super Bowl LVI, and they will both be in divisional-round action Sunday.
The Buccaneers are hosting the Los Angeles Rams, while the Chiefs are taking on the Buffalo Bills at home. The winners of those matchups will advance to conference championship weekend.
Here's a look at the schedule and odds for Sunday's games, followed by several players you should consider starting in fantasy games such as DFS.
Sunday Game Odds
No. 4 Los Angeles Rams at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5), 3 p.m. ET, NBC
No. 3 Buffalo Bills at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5), 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Odds via NFL" target="_blank">DraftKings Sportsbook.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
When the Rams beat the Buccaneers in Week 3 of the regular season, Matthew Stafford had one of his best performances of the year. The Los Angeles quarterback passed for 343 yards and four touchdowns while leading his team to victory.
And Stafford has momentum heading into Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay. He threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card Round, notching the first playoff victory of his 13-year NFL career.
After cruising to victory against Arizona, Los Angeles will likely face a greater test in going up against Tampa Bay. It figures to be a competitive game that could go down to the wire, which means Stafford will likely throw the ball more than the 17 times he did last week.
So while there should be some strong performances from all four QBs in action Sunday, Stafford has the potential to put up the biggest numbers, especially if he can play the way he did the last time he faced the Buccaneers defense.
Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
Early in the season, it wasn't wise to play any Bills running back in any fantasy format. However, that's changed in recent weeks, with Devin Singletary emerging as the clear No. 1 option out of Buffalo's backfield.
Over his past five games, Singletary has scored eight touchdowns, and he's scored two in each of his past three contests. In the Wild Card Round, he ran for 81 yards and two TDs in the Bills' victory over the New England Patriots, continuing his recent hot streak.
Singletary should have a good opportunity to get into the end zone again Sunday, as Buffalo is facing a Kansas City defense that ranked 21st in the NFL in run defense (117.6 yards allowed per game) during the regular season. So don't be surprised if Singletary has another strong performance.
When the Bills beat the Chiefs in Week 5, Singletary had only seven touches. He should get a lot more than that this time, allowing him to be among the top running back options in DFS for Sunday.
Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
For fantasy managers who have relied heavily on Tyreek Hill this season, it's been a disappointing year. The Chiefs wide receiver has eclipsed the 100-yard mark only three times, and he scored only one touchdown over his final seven regular-season games.
However, Hill may be on the cusp of putting together a game closer to what people have expected from him in recent years. He had five receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round.
There's the potential for a lot of offense in Sunday's Chiefs-Bills matchup, which should reward those who start the top players in DFS. And if Hill can get into the end zone again and put up some even better receiving numbers, he could be a difference-maker.
It's always worth taking a chance on Hill because of his big-play potential, especially in the playoffs, as he has plenty of postseason experience. So start him in your DFS lineup Sunday and hope he can come through with a big game.
