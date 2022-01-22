NFL Playoff Picture 2022: AFC, NFC Brackets, Odds, Scenarios and Picks

2 of 3

Justin Rex/Associated Press

The Titans are trying to make it back to the AFC Championship Game after falling to the Chiefs in that contest last year. If Tennessee returns, it will be at home for the game, as it would be hosting either Kansas City or Buffalo in a matchup for the conference title.

However, the Titans will have to get past the Bengals first. And Cincinnati is looking to make its first deep playoff run since the 1988 season, when it lost Super Bowl XXIII. Since then, the Bengals haven't made it past the divisional round.

Coming off its first postseason victory since the 1990 season, Cincinnati won't be back home this season. If it knocks off Tennessee, then it would travel to either Kansas City or Buffalo for the AFC Championship Game.

In that scenario, the winner of the Chiefs-Bills matchup in the divisional round would host the Bengals in the conference title game, as the victor would be the top remaining seed with the Titans eliminated.

Of the four remaining AFC teams, Kansas City has had the most recent postseason success. It has reached the Super Bowl each of the past two seasons and will be looking to make it three in a row this year.

Tennessee hasn't reached the Super Bowl since the 1999 season, Buffalo last made it in the 1993 campaign and Cincinnati hasn't been there since the 1988 season.

Predictions

In 2019, the Chiefs beat the Titans in the AFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LIV (which they then won). This year, Tennessee will be getting an opportunity to avenge that loss.

First, the Titans will open their playoff run by beating the Bengals on Saturday. Tennessee will have star running back Derrick Henry back in its lineup, and that will give the offense the extra boost it needs to outlast Cincinnati in the matchup.

The Chiefs will win an offensive shootout against the Bills on Sunday in a contest that should be a high-scoring affair. Buffalo is a strong team, but Kansas City's recent playoff success will be valuable in helping it pull out a close win.