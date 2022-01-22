NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jim Caldwell, Bears, Vikings' GM Search, More

NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jim Caldwell, Bears, Vikings' GM Search, MoreJanuary 22, 2022
On Friday, the New York Giants hired Joe Schoen to be their new general manager. But there are still plenty of job openings around the NFL, as there continue to be rumors circulating around the teams that need to fill their GM and/or head coach positions.
The Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings are the three teams currently without a general manager. Each of those teams will likely fill that position before deciding who to hire as head coach.
In addition to the Bears, Raiders and Vikings, there are five other teams in need of a new head coach: the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. And they've all been interviewing candidates over the past week and should be moving closer to making hires.
Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NFL regarding these GM and coaching searches.
Caldwell Possibly Heading to Chicago or Jacksonville?
Jim Caldwell hasn't been an NFL head coach since 2017, and he hasn't worked in the league since 2019. However, it may not be too much longer before the 67-year-old is back on the sidelines.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Caldwell declined interview requests from the Raiders and Vikings earlier this week. Graziano noted that it "indicates strongly that Caldwell believes he will get one of the other open jobs," while adding that Caldwell is in the mix for the Bears and Jaguars jobs.
Graziano also reported that Caldwell "already is reaching out to candidates for his staff" for wherever he ends up. This would be Caldwell's third stint as an NFL head coach, as he previously held the role for the Indianapolis Colts (2009-11) and the Detroit Lions (2014-17).
Caldwell owns a 62-50 record as a head coach, with his most successful season coming in his first year with the Colts in 2009, when they went 14-2 and advanced to Super Bowl XLIV. He went 0-3 in playoff games after that point with Indianapolis and Detroit.
Since getting fired by the Lions, Caldwell has only held one coaching position. He served as the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins in 2019.
Vikings' GM Search Reportedly Down to 2 Finalists
At the end of the regular season, the Vikings fired Rick Spielman, who had served as their general manager since 2012, after he had been vice president of player personnel from 2006-11. Now, it appears the franchise is closing in on deciding its next GM.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Minnesota currently has two finalists for its GM position and has requested a second interview with both. Those candidates are Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles and Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
Poles has worked for the Chiefs since 2009, having served in various roles. He moved into his current position in 2021, after spending the previous three years as assistant director of player personnel.
Adofo-Mensah has been with the Browns since 2020, after previously working for the San Francisco 49ers from 2013-19. He was the director of football research and development over his final three seasons with the 49ers.
Once the Vikings hire a GM, it wouldn't be surprising if they decide on a new head coach shortly after. They've been conducting interviews for the position, even though they haven't had a general manager in place.
Gannon Potentially the Front-Runner for Texans Job?
After one season as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon may soon be on the move. And the reason for that would be because the 39-year-old is going to get his first opportunity to become an NFL head coach.
Graziano reported that Gannon made a "very strong impression" in his recent interview with the Texans and that he's "considered by some in that building to be the current front-runner for the job." It would be a quick rise for Gannon, who came to Philadelphia after serving as the defensive backs coach for Indianapolis from 2018-20.
"Those who have worked with him laud his ability to connect with various types of people, build up the confidence of the players and coaches around him and maintain strong relationships," Graziano wrote.
After going 4-13 this past season, Houston fired David Culley, who served as its head coach for only one year. The Texans have won only eight games over the past two seasons, so their next head coach—whether that's Gannon or somebody else—will be looking to get the franchise back on track.