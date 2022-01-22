NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jim Caldwell, Bears, Vikings' GM Search, More

0 of 3

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

On Friday, the New York Giants hired Joe Schoen to be their new general manager. But there are still plenty of job openings around the NFL, as there continue to be rumors circulating around the teams that need to fill their GM and/or head coach positions.

The Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings are the three teams currently without a general manager. Each of those teams will likely fill that position before deciding who to hire as head coach.

In addition to the Bears, Raiders and Vikings, there are five other teams in need of a new head coach: the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. And they've all been interviewing candidates over the past week and should be moving closer to making hires.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NFL regarding these GM and coaching searches.