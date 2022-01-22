Bills vs. Chiefs: Updated Odds, Stat Predictions for 2022 AFC Divisional Game

0 of 4

Travis Heying/Associated Press

For the second year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are going to face off in a playoff matchup. The Chiefs will be hoping for similar results as they aim to make another deep postseason run. Meanwhile, the Bills hope things go differently this time.

In last year's AFC Championship Game, Kansas City beat Buffalo 38-24 to advance to its second straight Super Bowl. During that contest, the Bills jumped out to a 9-0 lead, but the Chiefs quickly came back and led by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter.

This time, Kansas City and Buffalo are meeting earlier in the playoffs, as the two teams will battle at Arrowhead Stadium in an AFC Divisional Round matchup on Sunday night. It'll be the fifth time that the Chiefs and Bills face off in a postseason contest, with the series tied at 2-2.

Here are the odds for the matchup, followed by some stat predictions for the game.