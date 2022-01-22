NFL Playoff Picks 2022: Odds, Prop Bets and Divisional-Round Predictions

NFL Playoff Picks 2022: Odds, Prop Bets and Divisional-Round PredictionsJanuary 22, 2022
Last week, the NFL playoffs got underway with six matchups in the wild-card round. Five of those games resulted in the higher seed winning, so there weren't many surprises. The San Francisco 49ers, the No. 6 seed in the NFC, were the only road team that was victorious as they defeated the Dallas Cowboys.
Perhaps there will be more upsets in the divisional round, which is set for this weekend. Two games are set to take place Saturday, followed by two more on Sunday. And it wouldn't be too shocking to see any of the eight remaining teams advance to conference championship weekend.
Here's a look at the schedule for the divisional round, along with odds and picks for each game, followed by some top prop bets to consider wagering on this weekend.
Divisional Round Schedule, Odds, Picks
Saturday, Jan. 22
No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 Tennessee Titans (-3.5), 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 1 Green Bay Packers (-5.5), 8:15 p.m. ET, Fox
Sunday, Jan. 23
No. 4 Los Angeles Rams at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5), 3 p.m. ET, NBC
No. 3 Buffalo Bills at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (-2), 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. Picks in bold against the spread.
Joe Burrow over 279.5 Passing Yards
For the first time since the 1990 season, the Bengals have advanced to the divisional round. They had lost in the wild-card round in each of their past seven playoff appearances before they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders last week.
Now, Cincinnati is going on the road to take on top-seeded Tennessee. And if the Bengals are going to have a chance at reaching the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1988 season, they'll likely need a big game from quarterback Joe Burrow.
In Cincinnati's victory over Las Vegas, Burrow passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns. That came after he had thrown for 971 yards over the Bengals' final two regular-season games. The 25-year-old QB is on a roll, and he's gotten off to a strong start in his first career trip to the postseason.
There's a good chance that Burrow will continue to air it out, especially because the Titans allowed 245.2 passing yards per game during the regular season, the eighth most in the NFL. Cincinnati should rely on its passing attack against a beatable Tennessee secondary, so it should be safe to bet on Burrow throwing for at least 280 yards. And it seems likely he could exceed the 300-yard mark in the matchup.
Deebo Samuel over 38.5 Rushing Yards
Over the past two months, wide receiver Deebo Samuel has become a key contributor to the 49ers' rushing attack. In his past nine games, he's ran for 30 or more yards seven times. That includes in San Francisco's playoff victory over Dallas last week, when he had 10 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown.
If the 49ers are going to upset the Packers on the road this week, they'll likely need to have success on the ground. And it wouldn't be surprising to see Samuel continue to have a big role in the running game, as San Francisco has been trying to get the ball in his hands as much as possible.
The over/under line for Samuel's rushing yards is set at 38.5, which should be an easy number for him to exceed, assuming he gets a decent amount of carries. He's had at least five rushing attempts in each of his past nine games, and he's ran the ball seven or more times in each of his past three contests, so he'll likely be heavily involved again against Green Bay.
With Samuel's big-play ability, he could potentially break off a big run that pushes him over 40 yards in one rush. Regardless of how he gets there, Samuel should have another solid rushing performance, making it wise to bet the over on his line.
Tom Brady over 0.5 Interceptions
