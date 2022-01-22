NFL Playoff Picks 2022: Odds, Prop Bets and Divisional-Round Predictions

0 of 4

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Last week, the NFL playoffs got underway with six matchups in the wild-card round. Five of those games resulted in the higher seed winning, so there weren't many surprises. The San Francisco 49ers, the No. 6 seed in the NFC, were the only road team that was victorious as they defeated the Dallas Cowboys.

Perhaps there will be more upsets in the divisional round, which is set for this weekend. Two games are set to take place Saturday, followed by two more on Sunday. And it wouldn't be too shocking to see any of the eight remaining teams advance to conference championship weekend.

Here's a look at the schedule for the divisional round, along with odds and picks for each game, followed by some top prop bets to consider wagering on this weekend.