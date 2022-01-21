AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 21

1 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Moxley received a hero's welcome as he entered the ring for the opening match against Page.

All Ego scored the first takedown, but Moxley was not impressed. He dared Page to hit him and then retaliated with some stiff chops to the chest.

Mox cornered Page and bit his forehead. Page hit him with a pair of boots and then knocked him out of the ring with a huge shoulder tackle. They fought at ringside until Mox was able to regain control by sending Page into the barricade.

Dan Lambert's pet project kicked Moxley's knee as he tried to get back in the ring. He kept the former world champion on defense for quite some time as he controlled the pace through the commercial break.

Mox turned things around when we returned and hit a pair of German suplexes. Page countered a third, but Moxley hit it eventually.

After a few more exchanges, Moxley choked Page out to win the match by submission. Bryan Danielson showed up and had a brief moment with Moxley after the match, so that may be the next big feud for both men.

Grade: B

Analysis

If anyone thought Mox might have built up a little ring rust during his time away, they were proven wrong this week when Mox and Page put on a competitive and physical match.

AEW could have given Moxley a quick win over a lower-card talent for his return, but that's not who Moxley is or who his character is. He is the kind of guy who would want to have the most challenging fight right away.

Page was a great opponent to work with him because he always understands the assignment. He is capable of looking good and making his opponent look good at the same time, which is a rare quality in this business.