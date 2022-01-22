Ranking the Greatest NFL Playoff Performances of the Last 10 Years

0 of 10

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Among the many appeals, one beautiful part of the NFL playoffs is that anyone can become a legend.

While superstars and future Hall of Famers occasionally put together remarkable playoff runs, role players and perceived mid-tier players can become postseason heroes all the same.

In the last 10 years—back to the 2011 season and 2012 playoffs—the greatest individual performances even lean toward the latter group. On one hand, there's Eli Manning, Ray Lewis and Patrick Mahomes captaining Super Bowl runs. But then, there's Sean Murphy-Bunting, Sony Michel and Joe Flacco leading championship surges.

The list is subjective but considers total production throughout the playoffs, and each player's team won the Super Bowl.