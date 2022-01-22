NFL Playoffs 2022: Vegas Odds, Top Fantasy Picks for Saturday Divisional Games

2 of 3

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The story of the 49ers' upset of the Dallas Cowboys was Deebo Samuel. Well, him and Dallas' bizarre late-game decision-making. Samuel sizzled on the stat sheet to the tune of 110 scrimmage yards and what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown.

In the process, he surely made himself an even bigger part of Green Bay's defensive game plan. He's the most versatile weapon San Francisco has—maybe the most versatile in the league—and the place where all opposing clubs will start their strategizing.

A major subplot to that playoff success story, though, was the ongoing impact of rookie sixth-rounder Elijah Mitchell. He handled 27 of the team's 38 carries and was targeted twice (catching one pass for an 11-yard loss). He also scored the 49ers' other touchdown in their 23-17 triumph.

While Samuel gives San Francisco's offense its juice, Mitchell is the tone-setter. He's the bell-cow back who gets the majority of their carries and, ideally, helps them set the tempo for a ground-and-pound affair. The 49ers figured their best way to contain Cowboys' offense was to keep it off the field, and they did by enjoying a nearly eight-minute advantage in time of possession. They'll surely use the same strategy against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Teams can have success running against Green Bay's defense. The Packers allowed 130-plus rushing yards in three consecutive December contests. Mitchell, who has handled at least 21 carries in his last six games, will have the volume to treat fantasy managers well and might have as good of a chance as any 49er of reaching the end zone.