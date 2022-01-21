Fantasy Football 2022: Daily Fantasy Advice for Divisional Games

Fantasy Football 2022: Daily Fantasy Advice for Divisional GamesJanuary 21, 2022
A difficult decision awaits anyone who participates in daily fantasy football contests for the NFL divisional round.
The quarterback position is loaded with superstars, but only one can make the final cut for Saturday and Sunday's contests.
The good news with that situation is that the roster percentages for the top quarterbacks should not be as high with the variety at play.
The weekend finale between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs might end up as the most popular contest for DFS players.
Buffalo and Kansas City combined for 62 points in last season's AFC Championship Game, and the Week 5 contest won by the Bills produced 58 points.
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will be popular starters for lineup stacks from a game that will likely produce the largest point total of the weekend.
Load Up on the Bills-Chiefs Game
The two recent matchups between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are great data points to help you decide which game to load up on players from.
Josh Allen produced 374 total yards in the Week 5 contest won by the Bills. Patrick Mahomes attempted 54 passes in that matchup.
Mahomes outran Allen on October 10, as he added 61 rushing yards to his 272 yards through the air.
Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman all had over 50 receiving yards from Mahomes, while Dawson Knox had a 117-yard performance for the Bills. Stefon Diggs also chipped in 69 yards on two receptions.
Those passing numbers should give us a good look into how Sunday night's game will play out at Arrowhead Stadium.
Allen and the Bills will not be intimidated by the environment, like other teams with less experience might be, so they should go into the game ready to strike from the first drive.
The Buffalo offense scored on its first seven drives in the wild-card round, and it did not punt once. That is massive for the team's confidence going into the playoff rematch.
Kansas City only had four fewer total yards than Buffalo last weekend in its 42-point performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.
All of those numbers point to both teams scoring in the high 20s at minimum in a dream contest for DFS players.
Allen should be stacked alongside Diggs and one of his other top targets. Knox might get the nod as the No. 2 target in the lineup stack because of his regular-season numbers versus the Chiefs.
Hill and Kelce should join Mahomes in a Kansas City-centered lineup. Hardman could be a nice depth piece, or you could use one of the Chiefs running backs to fill out the stack. Kansas City ran for 120 yards on the Bills in Week 5.
Throw Full Trust in Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are the perfect alternative lineup stack to one from the Buffalo-Kansas City game if you are playing a DFS contest that spans both days.
The Packers should headline Saturday-only contests because of how much firepower they have supporting Aaron Rodgers in the passing game.
Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are at full strength, and Randall Cobb is expected to join them for the clash against the San Francisco 49ers.
Rodgers has 45 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his postseason career. He threw for multiple scores in his last nine playoff contests.
The Green Bay quarterback hit the 300-yard mark four times in his last nine playoff games. He attempted 35 or more passes in all but one of the games in that span.
Rodgers turned in 261 passing yards and two scores in his regular-season meeting with the 49ers in Week 3. He was only sacked once and completed 69.7 percent of his passes.
Rodgers' recent postseason performances combined with his home form this season should make him a slam dunk selection at quarterback. Four of his six games with three or more touchdowns occurred inside Lambeau Field.
Adams is the obvious wide receiver to stack with Rodgers, but keep an eye on Cobb, who is one of the quarterback's favorite targets when healthy.
Be Wary of Cincinnati's Production in Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans might end up as the favorite defense for DFS users to rely on.
Tennessee allowed 20 points in its last three home games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.
The wins over Miami and San Francisco carry more weight when evaluating what the Titans defense will do against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tennessee forced a pair of turnovers and conceded less than 100 rushing yards in both contests. The Titans limited George Kittle to two catches and held Jaylen Waddle to three receptions.
The Titans were burned by Deebo Samuel in the passing game, as he had nine catches for 159 yards, but they still found a way to hold the 49ers to 17 points.
Tennessee can dictate the pace of the divisional-round opener with a few long drives led by a steady dose of Derrick Henry.
That would take time away from Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to work into a rhythm, and it may allow the Titans pass-rushers to take better aim at the second-year quarterback.
Cincinnati produced 30 or more points on the road four times in the regular season, but two of those totals came against the Detroit Lions and New York Jets.
The Bengals were held under 20 points by the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos when their full-strength roster was on the field.
Tennessee could follow a similar game plan with a run-heavy offense to hurt the Bengals defense and keep Burrow off the field.
All of those factors should lead to some caution when placing the Bengals offensive stars in a DFS lineup.