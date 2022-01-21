Fantasy Football 2022: Daily Fantasy Advice for Divisional Games

1 of 3

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The two recent matchups between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are great data points to help you decide which game to load up on players from.

Josh Allen produced 374 total yards in the Week 5 contest won by the Bills. Patrick Mahomes attempted 54 passes in that matchup.

Mahomes outran Allen on October 10, as he added 61 rushing yards to his 272 yards through the air.

Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman all had over 50 receiving yards from Mahomes, while Dawson Knox had a 117-yard performance for the Bills. Stefon Diggs also chipped in 69 yards on two receptions.

Those passing numbers should give us a good look into how Sunday night's game will play out at Arrowhead Stadium.

Allen and the Bills will not be intimidated by the environment, like other teams with less experience might be, so they should go into the game ready to strike from the first drive.

The Buffalo offense scored on its first seven drives in the wild-card round, and it did not punt once. That is massive for the team's confidence going into the playoff rematch.

Kansas City only had four fewer total yards than Buffalo last weekend in its 42-point performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

All of those numbers point to both teams scoring in the high 20s at minimum in a dream contest for DFS players.

Allen should be stacked alongside Diggs and one of his other top targets. Knox might get the nod as the No. 2 target in the lineup stack because of his regular-season numbers versus the Chiefs.

Hill and Kelce should join Mahomes in a Kansas City-centered lineup. Hardman could be a nice depth piece, or you could use one of the Chiefs running backs to fill out the stack. Kansas City ran for 120 yards on the Bills in Week 5.