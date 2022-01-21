NFL Playoff Bracket 2022: Super Bowl Scenarios, Odds Before Divisional RoundJanuary 21, 2022
NFL Playoff Bracket 2022: Super Bowl Scenarios, Odds Before Divisional Round
Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, and one of them will be crowned champion at the end of Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. And for several teams still in the postseason, they know what it takes to make a run to the final game of the season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to win a second consecutive Lombardi Trophy. Last season, they won the title by defeating defending champion, the Kansas City Chiefs. And both teams are among the favorites to win again this season.
The Los Angeles Rams reached the Super Bowl at the end of the 2018 season, and the San Francisco 49ers were there the following year. The NFC West rivals are both still in this year's playoffs.
But there are also some teams with less recent Super Bowl experience still in the postseason field. The Cincinnati Bengals hadn't even won a playoff game since the 1990 season before beating the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC Wild Card Round last weekend.
Entering the divisional round, here are the latest Super Bowl odds, followed by everything you need to know for this weekend's matchups.
Current Super Bowl Odds
Green Bay Packers: +350 (bet $100 to win $350)
Kansas City Chiefs: +380
Buffalo Bills: +500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +550
Los Angeles Rams: +750
Tennessee Titans: +850
San Francisco 49ers: +1000
Cincinnati Bengals: +1500
AFC Divisional Round Schedule, Scenarios
No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 Tennessee Titans, Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS
No. 3 Buffalo Bills at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS
The Titans received a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and they'll host the Bengals in the divisional round. If Tennessee wins, it will host the AFC Championship Game for the first time in franchise history.
The Titans are In the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons and looking to reach the championship game for the second time in three years. During the 2019 season, they lost 35-24 to eventual Super Bowl winners, the Chiefs.
It's possible the two teams will meet again this year for the AFC title. But this time, it would be taking place in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Chiefs and Bills also have an opportunity to host the championship game, but it would take some help. If the Bengals knock off the Titans, then the winner of the Kansas City-Buffalo matchup would be the top remaining seed and host the battle for the conference title.
Kansas City is looking to reach the championship game for the fourth year in a row. If it can do that, then it will have an opportunity to make it to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year.
The Bills made it to the AFC Championship Game last year, marking their first appearance in the contest since the 1993 season. However, they lost 38-24 to the Chiefs, so they'll be looking for revenge this year.
This will be the Bengals' first appearance in the divisional round since the 1990 season, as they had lost in the Wild Card Round in each of their previous seven trips to the playoffs before this year.
Cincinnati hasn't made it to the AFC Championship Game since the 1988 season, when it went on to lose to San Francisco in Super Bowl XXIII.
NFC Divisional Round Schedule, Scenarios
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 1 Green Bay Packers, Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET, Fox
No. 4 Los Angeles Rams at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, NBC
If the top two seeds win this week, the NFC Championship Game will become a rematch from the 2020 season. Last year, the Buccaneers traveled to Lambeau Field and notched a 31-26 win over the Packers, before going on to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
Green Bay is looking to make its deepest playoff run since winning Super Bowl XLV at the end of the 2010 season. Since then, the Packers are 0-4 in NFC Championship Game appearances.
But San Francisco will be trying to keep Green Bay from getting past the divisional round. As the No. 6 seed, the 49ers will be on the road throughout the playoffs. But that wasn't an issue for them in the Wild Card Round, where they beat the Cowboys 23-17.
If San Francisco upsets Green Bay, then the winner of the Tampa Bay-Los Angeles matchup would host the championship game.
The Buccaneers haven't hosted a conference title game since the 1979 season. And before last year, they hadn't made it to the contest since the 2002 season. But Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is no stranger to playing deep into the postseason, something he did routinely during his time with the New England Patriots.
The Rams last made it to the NFC Championship Game during the 2018 season, when they went on the road and defeated the New Orleans Saints to advance to Super Bowl LIII. They lost to the Packers in the divisional round last year, so they're trying to make it further this postseason.
During the 2019 season, the 49ers beat the Packers in the championship game, which was San Francisco's most recent appearance in the contest. If it hopes to make it back, it will need another win over Green Bay.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.