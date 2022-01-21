NFL Playoff Bracket 2022: Super Bowl Scenarios, Odds Before Divisional Round

2 of 3

Travis Heying/Associated Press

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 Tennessee Titans, Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 3 Buffalo Bills at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

The Titans received a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and they'll host the Bengals in the divisional round. If Tennessee wins, it will host the AFC Championship Game for the first time in franchise history.

The Titans are In the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons and looking to reach the championship game for the second time in three years. During the 2019 season, they lost 35-24 to eventual Super Bowl winners, the Chiefs.

It's possible the two teams will meet again this year for the AFC title. But this time, it would be taking place in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Chiefs and Bills also have an opportunity to host the championship game, but it would take some help. If the Bengals knock off the Titans, then the winner of the Kansas City-Buffalo matchup would be the top remaining seed and host the battle for the conference title.

Kansas City is looking to reach the championship game for the fourth year in a row. If it can do that, then it will have an opportunity to make it to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year.

The Bills made it to the AFC Championship Game last year, marking their first appearance in the contest since the 1993 season. However, they lost 38-24 to the Chiefs, so they'll be looking for revenge this year.

This will be the Bengals' first appearance in the divisional round since the 1990 season, as they had lost in the Wild Card Round in each of their previous seven trips to the playoffs before this year.

Cincinnati hasn't made it to the AFC Championship Game since the 1988 season, when it went on to lose to San Francisco in Super Bowl XXIII.