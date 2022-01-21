NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Calvin Ridley Trade, Jim Harbaugh Raiders Links, More

1 of 3

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Calvin Ridley played only five games during the 2021 season after the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver stepped away from football to focus on his mental health. He didn't return to the team following its Week 6 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Rumors have been circulating that the Falcons could trade the 27-year-old, which would give him a fresh start. And Atlanta could land a top draft pick in return if that does happen.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, one league executive believes the Falcons would be able to acquire a conditional second-round pick that would have the potential to turn into a first-rounder in exchange for Ridley.

With the talented receiver set to make $11.16 million in 2022, it's possible the Falcons could be looking to move his contract, too.

"Atlanta is cash-strapped and needs pieces along the offensive line, so they could use the draft capital," an NFC scout told Fowler.

The Falcons selected Ridley with the No. 26 overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, and he's spent his first four NFL seasons with the team. But it's possible he could soon be leaving Atlanta for the first time in his career.