49ers vs. Packers: Updated Odds, Stat Predictions for 2022 NFC Divisional Game

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers fans spent Super Wild Card Weekend waiting to see their team in action. They drew the No. 1 seed and the NFC's lone playoff bye. San Francisco 49ers fans, meanwhile, watched as their team pulled off the only upset of the weekend.

Now, the sixth-seeded 49ers will travel to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in one of the more intriguing matchups of the weekend.

On one side, we have a dominant Packers team that clinched the top seed by Week 17; on the other, we have a 49ers squad that has been playing virtual elimination games for more than a month.

It's a battle between the league's likely MVP and a 49ers ground attack capable of taking over a game—as it did against the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday.

Here, you'll find a look at the latest odds and some stat projections for the game's top names.