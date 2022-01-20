NFL Playoff Bracket 2022: Odds, Predictions for AFC and NFC Divisional Round

1 of 3

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

4:30 p.m. ET: Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5) at Tennessee Titans on CBS, Paramount+

The Cincinnati Bengals have the keys to making an appearance in the AFC title game. Namely, they are quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase. The duo has been fantastic down the stretch, and Burrow is playing as well as any signal-caller in football.

In his last two regular-season starts—against the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs—Burrow threw for a combined 971 yards with eight touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Against the Tennessee Titans' 25th-ranked pass defense, the Bengals will find success.

A lot in this game will hinge on whether Titans running back Derrick Henry can return to form after a lengthy layoff following foot surgery. He last played in October. However, he did return to contact practice Wednesday.

"I felt great," Henry said, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. "I just wanted to get some pads on. Haven't them on in a while and got some contact going."

Even more will hinge on Cincinnati's ability to protect Burrow against a fearsome Titans pass rush. Led by Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry, Tennessee can attack an offensive line that surrendered 55 sacks in the regular season.

Expect the Titans to force a rare mistake out of Burrow and for Tennessee to narrowly escape.

Prediction: Titans 33, Bengals 30 (OT)

8:15 p.m. ET: San Francisco 49ers (+6) at Green Bay Packers on Fox

The San Francisco 49ers were the only wild-card team to emerge from the round with an upset win. Can they do it twice in a row? With a stingy defense and a dominant run game led by Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel, it's possible.

However, the Green Bay Packers have been the league's most dominant team this season and will be particularly tough to beat in Lambeau Field. Green Bay only lost two games in which quarterback Aaron Rodgers started and finished this season.

49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa was limited in practice Wednesday following a concussion against the Dallas Cowboys. His availability will be a big key to this game. If San Francisco cannot make Rodgers uncomfortable with a four-man rush, he's likely to carve up the secondary.

Also key to this game will be Jimmy Garoppolo's ability to avoid mistakes. A late interception nearly allowed the Cowboys to crawl back Sunday. A similar situation could be devastating against Rodgers and Green Bay.

Garoppolo, by the way, is still dealing with a torn thumb ligament on his throwing hand.

When these teams met in Week 3, the Packers won by a mere two points. However, Garoppolo was healthier then, and the 49ers were playing at home. In a game that will undoubtedly hinge on quarterback play, take Rodgers and the Packers at home.

Prediction: Packers 28, 49ers 21