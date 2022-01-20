Buyer Beware: Which NFL Free Agents Should Teams Avoid in 2022?

0 of 10

Elsa/Getty Images

For the eight divisional-round teams, the NFL playoffs are still going strong. For the rest of the league, it's on to the offseason and preparations for 2022.

Free agency—slated to kick off March 16 this year—is always a huge part of the process. While franchises cannot buy a championship on the open market, they can certainly improve. The Cincinnati Bengals, for example, added Trey Hendrickson, Larry Ogunjobi, Chidobe Awuzie and Eli Apple this past offseason. Cincinnati is one of the eight teams still alive.

With the salary cap expected to rise this offseason—to $208.2 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero—we're likely to see quite a bit of spending when the market opens. However, not every signing will be a home run.

Some notable free agents represent big risks. Whether they benefited from a strong supporting cast, are saddled with injury concerns, carry scheme-specific skill sets or are facing age-induced drop-offs, some players should be avoided by all but a select few teams.

You'll find a look at some of those players here. We're not saying that these impending free agents cannot succeed with the right team, but they're not for everyone.